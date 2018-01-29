KTM Releases New Limited RC 390 R and SSP300 Kit For 2018

The new R version is limited to only 500 units and comes armed with a series of hardware upgrades to make it perfectly usable for extreme circuit racing. And it all starts with less focus on comfort by adding a new top yoke and handlebar kit for a more aggressive racing position.
As a bonus, CNC milled foldable brake and clutch levers are there too, providing increased feedback and safety of mind that they won’t snap in case of a spill. They are also adjustable, and so is the handlebar position.
Mechanically, the RC 390 R comes fitted with a fully adjustable WP suspension front and back as well as a shorter intake trumpet to increase engine efficiency and slightly widen the power band. And to stand out from the regular model, the RC 390 R is finished in a new high-quality livery that puts in evidence its sporty nature.
Feel like competing in an official race, like the Supersport 300 cup? Great, because you can turn your RC 390 R into a homologated racing machine with the addition of the SSP300 kit. This one is limited to 50 units per year and can be had directly through the KTM Customer Racing division, coming with over 230 individual parts to transform the bike into a real contender.
Among these parts, you find a full titanium Akrapovic
SSP300 EVO02 exhaust system, a racing ECU
, STM slipper clutch, quickhsifter, wiring harness, spare wheels, a huge selection of gearing options, larger cooling system, as well as a full bodywork kit made from lightweight materials.
Money wise, the 2018 KTM RC 390 R can be had in Europe for €8,500 while the SSP300 race kit comes at a hefty €11,000. Note that the kit is not compatible with existing RC 390 CUP models or any RC specification before 2017.