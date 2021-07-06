5 KTM to Unload an Army of New SX Bikes at Dealers This Month

4 2022 KTM 300 EXC TPI Erzbergrodeo Is Tough to Spell, Must Be Incredible to Ride

1 KTM Gives You a Chance To Win a 1290 Super Adventure S Just for Riding Your Bike

KTM Offers Three Days of Hardcore Riding in Greece, in the 2021 Adventure Rally

This year’s edition of the European KTM Adventure Rally will take place in Greece this fall. KTM announced the dates of the event and you can now register on their website. 7 photos



200 orange fans will have the opportunity to



The rally fee is €600 (approximately $700) and includes a tracking device, GPS files, one set of Continental tires, lunch and dinner meals for each day, and tech support. KTM also throws in a “goodie bag” for the fee. Riders who opt for the guided tour have to pay an additional €150 ($177).



An event for all skill levels, the European Adventure Rally is addressed to both pros and newbies. There are some requirements you have to be aware of though.



A KTM bike is mandatory, and that is the most important rule. All riders have to use a KTM Adventure bike with registration plate and vehicle documents to prove it. The bike has to have a fuel range of at least 124 miles (200 km).



Participants also have to be properly equipped with off-road clothing.



A limited number of registrations is available on the KTM



Meanwhile, as we are looking for the fall, two-wheeler enthusiasts can also take part in KTM’s The rally will take place in the beachside city of Nafpaktos, between September 22 – September 25 and KTM promises three days of hardcore riding on 100 percent off-road terrain. Nafpaktos will act as the basecamp from where riders will scatter in a different direction each day. Adventure seekers will ride all over the mountains and valleys Greece has to offer, with river crossings, single trails, and dusty roads on the menu.200 orange fans will have the opportunity to ride in guided groups or explore the terrains themselves using the self-navigation option.The rally fee is €600 (approximately $700) and includes a tracking device, GPS files, one set of Continental tires, lunch and dinner meals for each day, and tech support. KTM also throws in a “goodie bag” for the fee. Riders who opt for the guided tour have to pay an additional €150 ($177).An event for all skill levels, the European Adventure Rally is addressed to both pros and newbies. There are some requirements you have to be aware of though.A KTM bike is mandatory, and that is the most important rule. All riders have to use a KTM Adventure bike with registration plate and vehicle documents to prove it. The bike has to have a fuel range of at least 124 miles (200 km). KTM models 640, 690, 390, 790, 890, 950, 990, 1050, 1090, 1190, and 1290 are all accepted. All bikes have to come with fully comprehensive insurance.Participants also have to be properly equipped with off-road clothing.A limited number of registrations is available on the KTM website Meanwhile, as we are looking for the fall, two-wheeler enthusiasts can also take part in KTM’s 2021 World Adventure Week , which started on July 5. Participants who complete the 621-mile (1,000 km) challenge get the chance to win a KTM 1290 Super Adventure S, just for riding their motorcycles, regardless of their make and model.

load press release