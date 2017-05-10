autoevolution

KTM Introducing Lifetime Mobility Service

 
KTM announced it has introduced a new Lifetime Mobility Service scheme which is available for free on all street models purchased or serviced at authorized dealerships from one of the 24 selected European countries.
Any new KTM street model with a 24-month manufacturer’s warranty comes with one year of Lifetime Mobility Service, and each time your bike gets serviced at an authorized dealer, the mobility coverage is automatically extended until the next service.

Customers are not required to pay or sign up for the scheme and even motorcycle purchases before January 1, 2017, will have benefit from this service free of charge.

KTM riders have access to a comprehensive, Europe-wide network of service providers and an emergency call center that is operated 24 hours a day. Covering breakdowns, vandalism, theft, attempted theft or fire, the assistances include repair on the spot, towing, storage, sourcing replacement parts and key service.

If the worst case scenario happens, and your machine cannot continue, KTM’s Lifetime Mobility Service can hook you up with “Trip Continuation”. This option covers the cost of the journey for rider and passenger from the place of the breakdown to the planned destination or to the rider’s place of residence by either taxi, rental car, train or plane.

It sounds like an amazing deal, but this service comes with some terms and conditions you can check out here. On a quick note, we can tell you the definition of Lifetime for single cylinder vehicles refers to a maximum of 60,000 km or 8 years (whichever comes first), while for two cylinder bikes it goes up to 80,000 km or 8 years.

The dealerships authorized to participate in the campaign can be found in Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland.
