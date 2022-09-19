Krug Expedition's Project Rhino Is an Off-Road Beast That Hides a Stylish Interior

Tough on the outside and inviting on the inside – that's the perfect combo for a great adventure vehicle. Krug Expedition's Project Rhino is a rugged beast designed to take you on adrenaline-filled trips. But this machine with go-anywhere capabilities also hides a stylish interior packed with modern amenities.
Project Rhino is based on a Mercedes-Benz Atego chassis, with a 4-cylinder inline engine that delivers up to 231 hp and a peak torque of up to 664 lb-ft (900 Nm). Designed for off-road adventures, the camper features a permanent AWD and three differential locks.
It also sports a box-like habitat that measures 4.3 meters (14.1 ft) in length. Recently, Matt from Matt's RV Reviews got the chance to check what Project Rhino is all about. On the outside, the camper features a grey coat of paint with orange accents. The apocalypse-ready machine boasts a generous garage and several storage spaces. Plus, it comes with a 915-watt solar panel system and a 285-liter (63-gallon) freshwater tank that allows travelers to live off the grid whenever they want.
The interior of this camper is compact but stylish. At the rear, it features a queen-size bed that can sleep two people in comfort. And if that's not enough, the dinette that's next to the bedroom can be turned into an additional sleeping space since it features a table that drops down to make a bed.
The dinette also includes two comfortable seats and a small countertop space with a pop-up TV lift. Next to this area is the kitchen, which has a three-burner induction cooktop, a large sink, a refrigerator, and a coffee machine. There are plenty of drawers and cabinets as well that allow people to store away different items.
The bathroom is separated from the rest of the RV, and it's surprisingly spacious. It includes a shower, a sink, a large mirror, and a dry toilet. What's interesting is that from there, you can also access the cockpit area. So, unless you want to enter the vehicle from the outside, you have to walk through the bathroom to get to the living space.
As you'd expect, Project Rhino is customizable, so you can choose from several options and packages. You can add an oven, microwave, a washer/dryer combo, or an AC unit. It really depends on every individual's needs and preferences. You can check out the clip down below to see what this off-road capable machine has to offer.
