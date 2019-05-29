Korean War M41 Walker Bulldog Tank Painted Lime-Yellow by Mistake

If it were still being used in action, this M41 Walker Bulldog tank would totally stand out, and for all the wrong reasons: it’s lime-yellow instead of olive-drab, as one would expect military equipment to be.

One thing was certain, though: the tank was the wrong color, but no one seemed to know how it happened. The other day, the mystery was solved when the sponsor of the aforementioned club came clean about the mishap in a letter to local publication



Indeed, the tank should have been olive-green. They took samples of the shade they needed to a local paint shop and ordered 2 gallons of fresh paint, but they were delivered the wrong color.



“We took a sample of the color to a Bluefield merchant and purchased two gallons which was supposed to match our sample,” Jerry Conner explains. “We were worried when we opened the containers and found something nowhere near our sample. ‘Surely it will dry the right color,’ we thought, and proceeded with the prep and painting. Imagine our chagrin when it dried, not green-brown olive, but instead, bright mustard yellow!”



“At least the yellow of the tank is a nice match for the red of our faces,” Conner continues, adding that they have spoken with the vendor and will be delivered the right color free of charge. On the receipt, the yellow shade is called “tank green,” so that’s what led to this colorful mistake.



