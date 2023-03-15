Koleliba Is a Charming Towable Home That Reminds Us What Little We Need To Be Happy

Tiny homes’ versatility, along with their affordability, allows people from all walks of life to choose the tiny lifestyle in an environmentally friendly, sustainable dwelling. And modern transportation makes things even easier, allowing these people to move more freely and form a greater connection to the outdoors.
Besides proving that less is more with their strikingly minimalist design, most tiny houses display incredible innovation and creativity through their ingenious space-saving solutions. The compact 14.8-foot (4.5-meter) Koleliba Mini tiny home is one of those tiny houses that remind us what little we need to be happy.
Designed by Bulgarian architect Hristina Hristova in 2015 as a flexible and affordable alternative to a conventional holiday house, the Koleliba stays faithful to minimalism, both in style and configuration. Hristina wanted a towable tiny holiday home for herself and her husband so they could avoid the crowds and the five-star beach resorts, and enjoy the seaside somewhere calmer and closer to nature. Being an Architecture graduate, she took it upon herself to turn their vision into reality.
The result is Koleliba, a 15-ft (4.5-meter) long and 8.2-ft (2.5-meter) wide vacation house whose name is a combination of the Bulgarian words for hut and wheel, so basically a hut on wheels. It is built on a trailer base, which means it can easily be transported behind the family vehicle, and the couple spent just €8,500 (approximately £6,240) building it eight years ago.
Given that the house was primarily meant to be used at the seaside during summers, the idea was to build a structure that would allow them to spend as much time outdoors as possible. That is why Koleliba boasts features you don’t often find in tiny houses, like a removable outdoor bench and a canopy.
A long timber plank can be attached to the front facade of the house to create the said bench and allow the owners to enjoy the beach while remaining close to their vacation home. Another distinctive outdoor feature is the canvas tarpaulin that rolls out from behind a panel at the side of Koleliba to create a canopy for outdoor dining. The house also has outdoor lighting, which makes enjoying the sea air over drinks in the evening a real treat.
Though it is quite compact in size, offering just 97 square feet (9 square meters) of livable space, Koleliba still feels spacious inside due to the clever use of space and a full-height corner glazing.
Fitting everything necessary without running the risk of becoming too cluttered or claustrophobic in such a small space is always a challenge, but the builder managed to make the interior of Koleliba as pleasant and functional as possible for a vacation home.
When you have such a compact home, it’s pointless to talk about compartmentalization. The interior is one single room that contains a couch that converts into a double bed and a built-in kitchen. There is also a toilet at one end, separated by a plywood door for privacy.
The sofa bed is right in front of the entrance and has two big drawers underneath for storage. With the double doors open, the space opens to the outdoors and creates a great place for entertaining guests.
Koleliba Mini is a one-off build and is suitable for short-term stays and vacations, but it could also be used as a temporary housing solution.
What started as a personal project on a bright summer day turned into a full-fledged family business because now Koleliba is the name of the couple’s tiny house-building company, which focuses on making sustainable small-scale timber homes that inspire and connect people to nature by applying traditional carpentry and a minimalist design.
