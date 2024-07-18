Kokoda's Digger 2 Is a Rugged yet Comfortable Travel Trailer for Fearless Explorers

When a travel trailer manufacturer is owned and operated by avid travelers and outdoor explorers, you can rest assured they will put all their experience and passion into every product they make in order to provide customers with a safe and reliable camping rig that can offer them the same joy as they wish to experience during their travels.
Australia's Kokoda Caravans is one such team. The Price family, who own the Melbourne, Victoria-based company, have a passion for travel and have been camping since they themselves were children. They "live and breathe caravans, adventure, and making memories," as the company's Sales Manager Summer Salvato said in a statement.
Founded in 2011, Kokoda has been proudly owned by this adventurous Aussie family since 2019. In the years that followed, the brand has experienced tremendous growth and has secured a place in the industry as a leading manufacturer of rugged yet extremely comfortable and luxurious camper trailers for off-road and off-grid adventures.
More importantly, Kokoda has a diverse offering. From singles to couples to families, whether for road trips, weekend getaways, or week-long overland explorations, the company strives to meet the requirements of travelers at every stage of life.
With a six-inch Australian steel chassis, Tuff Ride 3.5t Independent Arm Suspension, a D035 hitch, and 16" alloy wheels wrapped in heavy-duty off-road tires, this caravan can guarantee smooth and safe rides no matter how harsh and inhospitable the landscape might be. In terms of construction, sturdiness and durability are ensured by the structural CNC plywood frame, charcoal flat composite cladding, and insulated one-piece roof made of fiberglass reinforced panel (FRP). What's more, the camper has protective checker plate at the front, sides, and back.
Since this is a couple's camper, it's more compact than other models we've already explored. It comes in at just 18'7" in length, meaning you'll have no problem finding adequate campsites. It weighs 2,300 kg (5,070 lbs) dry and has a gross trailer mass of 3,000 kg (6,610 lbs), which gives it a massive 700 kg (1,540 lbs) cargo-carrying capacity.
Once inside, the Digger 2 is a true home away from home with a warm ambiance and practical amenities that will allow owners to bask in comfort. The quality materials, top-of-the-line appliances, and refined finishings used for the interior make it look stylish and luxurious. The open-plan layout includes a front bedroom with a queen-size bed, a central well-appointed kitchen accompanied by a comfortable L-shaped lounge, and a private bathroom at the rear.
The sleeping area looks just like a bedroom in a conventional home, with a comfortable bed and ample storage space. Apart from the integrated storage under the bed, there are also overhead cabinets and dual bedside niches fitted with 12V and 240V power, reading lamps, and USB ports. A big skylight above the bed optimizes ventilation and is perfect for stargazing.
At the rear of the trailer is a spacious bathroom separated from the rest of the living space through a sliding door. Though this is a shorter caravan, the bathroom is still spacious and luxurious. It includes a walk-in shower, a cassette toilet, a vanity with a small basin, and oodles of storage options. There is even a washing machine hidden under the countertop, offering laundry facilities regardless of where your adventures take you.
With its robust construction, comfortable living quarters, and premium features, it's easy to see why the Digger 2 travel trailer is one of the most popular designs in Kokoda Caravans' portfolio. If you live in the land down under and plan on exploring the Outback, this couple's off-grid model is priced at AUD $100,990, which is approximately USD $68,000. Check out a recently-posted video walkthrough of the Digger 2 below.
Today, we're going to cast a spotlight on the Digger 2 model, the most popular couple's off-grid travel trailer in their lineup. There is a lot to love about this caravan, so it's no surprise it is the crowd's favorite. Firstly, like most of the models produced by the company, this is an extremely durable and capable off-road camping rig designed for folks who are not afraid to explore the paths less traveled.
Designed to give adventurers full independence when traveling into the unknown, the Digger 2 is equipped with two 110-liter water tanks, two 9kg gas holders, and a pair of 200-watt solar panels. On the outside, you will also notice dual jerry can holders, a full-size spare wheel, various storage compartments, a dual-slide toolbox, and a reverse Bluetooth camera. The full-width storage compartment up front can house a slide-out kitchen for outdoor cooking, with enough space left for storing chairs and tables.
The kitchen inside this travel trailer is compact but offers plenty of workspace for meal prep and enough storage for cooking essentials. In terms of appliances, it comes standard with a cooktop with three gas burners and one electric burner, an oven, a minigrill, a large sink, and a large 220-liter compressor fridge with freezer, ensuring you enjoy plenty of functionality on the go.
