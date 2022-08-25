Koenigsegg’s CC850 Hypercar Sold Out in Record Time, Company Building 20 More

Koenigsegg officially launched its latest hypercar, the CC850, just a week ago during Monterey Car Week, and the incredible model proved to be a bigger success than the Swedish automaker anticipated.
The company has just announced that the entire production run of 50 examples sold out in record time. That means that not even the most loyal fans of the brand were able to secure a unit of this epic new car. For them and for potential new owners, Koenigsegg plans to build an additional 20 units.
Thus, the new production number raises to 70, 50 to celebrate Christian von Koenigsegg’s birthday and a further 20 to celebrate 20 years of hypercar production.
The carmaker only made the decision to complement the original production number after it consulted with some of its long-term clients who had signed up early for the CC850 and got a positive response from them.
Set to become the world’s most powerful and fastest car with a manual transmission, the Koenigsegg CC850 is designed as a tribute to the most meaningful car in the history of the high-performance car manufacturer, the CC8S, which made its debut in 2002 and put Koenigsegg on the automotive map.
“Clearly, we struck a chord with the connoisseurs and the fans by blending our roots with novel thinking and a timeless design that stands apart from the rest. We are humbled and grateful for the response and will do our utmost to exceed expectations,” Christian von Koenigsegg said.
The new CC850 is not only an aesthetically-pleasing car but also a technical wonder. It is powered by a Jesko-derived twin-turbo 5.0-liter V8 engine that delivers 1,185 hp/1,201 ps on regular gas and 1,385 hp/ 1404 ps when operating on E85 flex fuel.
This is one of the fastest revving engines ever known to men and is paired with the unique Engage Shift System (ESS) gearbox that allows drivers to choose between manual or automatic mode. Depending on their preferred driving style, drivers will be able to use six gears manually or nine gears automatically.
Seeing how the initial 50-unit run of the CC850 depleted in a flash, there is no doubt the additional 20 will also sell in no time, though Koenigsegg is yet to reveal the hypercar’s price.
