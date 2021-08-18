Koenigsegg Shows Off Jesko Absolut and Teases The New Gemera at Monterey

kW

“I was overwhelmed by the extremely positive reaction the Jesko Absolut and Gemera received during our time in Monterey”, said CEO and Founder Christian von Koenigsegg. “It was gratifying to personally hear from people who have long followed our brand and our passion.”Founded in 1994 by Christian von Koenigsegg, Koenigsegg Automotive AB is responsible for some startling engineering and design accomplishments which underpin their performance mega cars. The company is based in Ängelholm in the south of Sweden and has some 400 employees.Aside from the Jesko Absolut and the Gemera, the company also rolled out five additional customer vehicles from the U.S. Koenigsegg Ghost Squadron: a CCR making its first appearance on U.S. soil, a CCX, an Agera FE, a Reger and the Agera RS.Koenigsegg says the Jesko Absolut will be the fastest Koenigsegg ever made he adds that there will never be a faster series-production road car from the company. The line will allow customers to select between the Jesko Absolut and a more track-oriented ‘Jesko’ version.The Jesko Absolut sports a coefficient of drag value of a sleek 0.278 Cd. When combined with that low drag profile - and a frontal area of just 1.88 m2 - the Absolut slips through the wind at speed driven by an astonishing 1600 bhp motor.The first Jesko models are slated for delivery to customers in spring 2022.The Gemera is Koenigsegg’s first four-seater MEGA-GT it was developed by sister company, Freevalve.The Gemera’s two-liter three-cylinder engine, while it might seem small in displacement, is a powerhouse. Featuring the Koenigsegg Tiny Friendly Giant Twin Turbo Freevalve 3-cylinder Internal Combustion Engine, this motor generates 440(600 bhp) at 7500 rpm and red lines at 8500 rpm. It also includes three electric motors: one for each rear wheel with 500 bhp and 1000 Nm each and one E-motor on the crankshaft which produces 400 bhp and 500 Nm to power the front wheels.The Koenigsegg Gemera production is scheduled to begin in 2023.