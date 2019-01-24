autoevolution
Koenigsegg Regera Sprinting in Los Angeles Sounds Brutal

24 Jan 2019
Rember the Koenigsegg Agera RS? You know, the hypercar that holds multiple accelerations, top speed and braking world records? Well, the beast is now retired, which means the Swedish automotive producer's lineup only includes the Regera.
Then agen, with the Big R being nothing short of a hyper-hybrid brute, there's nothing to complain about. Not only does the gas-electric powertrain of the Angelholm fighter allow the driver to play with 1,500 horsepower, but the setup also involves a transmissionless experience.

So far, the US has only seen one example of the Koenigsegg Regera. As such, you can imagine that when the go-fast monster stormed into Los Angeles earlier this month, heads were turned as if there was some wizard in the background.

Then again, the only magic going on came from the twin-turbo V8 that occupies the middle section of the Swedish missile.

This machine looks bewildering in islotation, but when it is placed in an environment such as Los Angeles, the whole scene become surreal. And we can now give you a taste of it all, with the K having been caught on camera by an aficionado who likes to call himself the L.A. Car Spotter.

The car lover also took a bit of time to deliver a message with the piece of footage that documents the hypercar's urban stint: "Wow. Just wow. I’m still trying to find words for this weekend!"

Note that the four-wheeled toy had attended the Orange County Festival of Speed and was going home at the time when it was shot.

And while its V8 might not be vocal enough to match its go-fast numbers, it will still give you the giggles. As such, you should turn up the volume before heading for that "play" button below.

P.S.: Since we mentioned the Agera in the intro, we'll remind you that a successor is set to be presented at this March's Geneva Motor Show.

