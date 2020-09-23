Koenigsegg Regera Acceleration Test Shows Brutal Hybrid Performance

The Koenigsegg Regera is not a car. It's an alien craft pretending to be something humans made. The supercar sets some amazing performance records and it's always nice to see crazy numbers being translated into performance that you can watch.
Dutch magazine AutoTopNL recently got access to a Koenigsegg development car. That's how they were able to shoot one of the few performance tests on the web, pushing the Regera from 0 to 300 km/h or 184 miles per hour.
That's exactly three-quarters of the Regera's trademark performance. This speed demon is famous for going from 0 to 400 km/h (248.5 mph) and back to 0 again in just over 31 seconds. That's got to be some kind of record... which it is.
Three electric motors push the Regera to insane speeds, one being direct-drive and two more at the rear wheels. In addition, it features the familiar 5.0-liter V8 that Koenigsegg is known for, and together they make 1,500 horsepower and 1,475 lb-ft (2,000 Nm).
The Bugatti Chiron also makes insane power. However, to ensure record-setting acceleration-to-deceleration, the Regera also needs to be light. The wet weight is something like 1,590 kg (3,510 lb). So basically, Koenigsegg squeezed the electric power of a Tesla and the V8 grunt of a Hellcat into something that's lighter than an M3.
Perhaps the most interesting feature of the Regera is that it does all this using just one gear ratio. The AutoTopNL video also allows us to check out the ins and outs of the exotic. This being one of Koenigsegg's development prototypes, it's got an understated finish in contrast with this blue carbon production unit we like. Also, the warning lights for the airbag and seatbelt aren't working properly.
But the weirdness doesn't end there. See the large oval exhaust pipe in the middle? That's not the exhaust, it's there to extract the hot air off the hybrid drive. The exhaust pipes are narrow slits masquerading as the diffuser.
That's exactly three-quarters of the Regera's trademark performance. This speed demon is famous for going from 0 to 400 km/h (248.5 mph) and back to 0 again in just over 31 seconds. That's got to be some kind of record... which it is.
Three electric motors push the Regera to insane speeds, one being direct-drive and two more at the rear wheels. In addition, it features the familiar 5.0-liter V8 that Koenigsegg is known for, and together they make 1,500 horsepower and 1,475 lb-ft (2,000 Nm).
The Bugatti Chiron also makes insane power. However, to ensure record-setting acceleration-to-deceleration, the Regera also needs to be light. The wet weight is something like 1,590 kg (3,510 lb). So basically, Koenigsegg squeezed the electric power of a Tesla and the V8 grunt of a Hellcat into something that's lighter than an M3.
Perhaps the most interesting feature of the Regera is that it does all this using just one gear ratio. The AutoTopNL video also allows us to check out the ins and outs of the exotic. This being one of Koenigsegg's development prototypes, it's got an understated finish in contrast with this blue carbon production unit we like. Also, the warning lights for the airbag and seatbelt aren't working properly.
But the weirdness doesn't end there. See the large oval exhaust pipe in the middle? That's not the exhaust, it's there to extract the hot air off the hybrid drive. The exhaust pipes are narrow slits masquerading as the diffuser.