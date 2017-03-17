autoevolution
Koenigsegg Boss Says The V8 It Builds For Spyker Could Last "About 200 Years"

 
17 Mar 2017
Spyker and Koenigsegg surprised the world earlier this month at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show, when the two brands announced an engine deal.
The first beneficiary of the deal is the C8 Preliator Spyder, which got delayed for a couple of months so that every unit will get a Koenigsegg-designed and built V8. The naturally aspirated unit replaced an older Audi-sourced V8 that had a supercharger.

Koenigsegg’s engine for Spyker provides more power and more torque than the motor that it replaced. According to an interview for Road&Track, the boss of Spyker, Victor Muller, said that he had talks with five companies for the engine deal, and Koenigsegg won with flying colors.

Apparently, the Swedish supercar maker was a perfect match for the Dutch company, whose boss was not happy with the supercharger’s whine of the previous V8 it used until this deal.

The collaboration will be expanded in the future, as Koenigsegg will supply the V8 motor that will equip the first SUV from Spyker, which is still going to happen, if we consider the statements made in this interview.

Another interesting detail about the new motor came from Christian von Koenigsegg, the founder of the homonymous brand, who said that the V8 is over-engineered for 600 HP because it has the same components and technologies as a 1,500 HP motor from his company.

Thanks to the over-engineering part, Koenigsegg went on to estimate that an engine like this “could last for 200 years or something.” Evidently, that is not a guarantee, but Mr. Koenigsegg meant that the unit is not flimsy in any way, and that its components will be unexpectedly durable for an exotic car with 600 HP on tap.

The five liter V8 is described as a “jewel of an engine,” and the founder of Koenigsegg even admitted that it is easier to the company he runs to sell this kind of motor “at a premium” than changing is internals just to make them adapted to the desired power output.

Should Spyker customers dream of attaining 1,360 HP? Not so fast, explains Mr. Koenigsegg, because they would still need various parts to accomplish that. The differences include higher flow injectors, changing the compression ratio, the exhaust headers, the intake, and fitting the dry-sump lubrication system.
