Koenigsegg Agera RS Is a Combination of Passion, Racing Spirit, and Engineering Perfection

According to a 2020 survey, Sweden ranks first on the ‘Good’ country index. It contributes positively to the good of humanity. It is also the 7th happiest place to live globally, which speaks volumes about what they are popular for. Apart from ABBA, IKEA, and Pop Music, Sweden is home to Volvo, Saab, and the world’s fastest production car - the Koenigsegg Agera RS.
The Koenigsegg Agera RS might strike you as a good-looking hypercar, but it’s also the world’s land speed record holder, blasting at 277.9 mph (447.2 kph). That kind of glory doesn’t come cheap.
The value of the record winning Koenigsegg unit is a whopping $10 million. Magnus Walker of Hagerty got the exclusive chance to drive this iconic racer in Los Angeles, California.
If you live in a happy place, you are bound to produce happy things, and the Agera RS’s engine might be the happiest powerplant in the industry, not because of the award, but for its capabilities to go Whee! Whee! when you press the throttle.
It’s not a coincidence this unit carries the tag 'Agera,' which means ‘action,’ because this hypercar packs serious heat.
Under the hood, it has a happy twin-turbo 5.0-liter V8 making a whopping 1,160 HP and 1,356 Nm of torque at 7,800 RPMs. It will bolt from 0 to 62 mph (100 kph) in 2.8 seconds and has a record top speed of 277.9 mph.
While it’s easy to attribute the success of this hypercar to its environment, much of the props go to the founder—Christian Von Koenigsegg. Yes, this revolutionary car got its name from the company’s owner.
Obsessed with the idea of building a race car, Von Koenigsegg started his journey at 22 years old in 1994, two years after registering his company. And as they say - the rest was history.
Koenigsegg’s success doesn’t only come from passion. It’s a combination of genius, ambition, crazy, engineering perfection, unlimited budget, and a determination to win.
Like Walker discovered, the Koenigsegg Agera RS is a meticulously built racer, bespoke and detailed to the last nut.
