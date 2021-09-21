Tesla Is Convicted for Fraud Against Customer in China, Will Pay RMB1.5 Million

3 Pair of 1979 Lincoln Continentals With Delivery Miles Is a Rare Time Capsule

2 1963 Lincoln Continental Is 5 Times More Expensive Than a Brand New One

More on this:

Klay Thompson Channels “Old School” Movie as He Displays His 1960s Lincoln Continental

NBA players also enjoy the thrill of a fast car, and many have impressive vehicles in their collection. Klay Thompson is no different, as he displays his 1960s Lincoln Continental. 6 photos



Naturally, Klay Thompson has a garage full of interesting rides, including a BMW i8, a Range Rover, a Chevrolet Camaro and a Mercedes G-Class, according to



Now the NBA player is showing off his



Klay Thompson owns a custom



The full-size luxury car came with a 7.0-liter MEL V8 engine, carried over from the Mark V. For the 1966 models, the range expanded to a 7.6-liter MEL V8 and a 7.5-liter V8. All versions were available with a three-speed automatic transmission produced by Ford.



Just a few weeks ago, the NBA player shared a video on Instagram, showing him driving the Lincoln Continental with his dog, Rocco, as his companion. You can watch the video below.





View this post on Instagram A post shared by Klay Thompson (@klaythompson) Klay Thompson is an American professional basketball player who currently plays for the Golden State Warriors. Considered one of the greatest shooters in the NBA history, his net worth is quite impressive at $38 million.Naturally, Klay Thompson has a garage full of interesting rides, including a BMW i8, a Range Rover, a Chevrolet Camaro and a Mercedes G-Class, according to SportsZion . He doesn’t own just cars, but also a boat, which he’s famously driven to several Warriors games.Now the NBA player is showing off his 1960s Lincoln Commercial Convertible , with a few pics of him hanging out next to his car. He channeled the 2003 Old School movie, captioning the post with Will Ferrell’s character's line “She’s not exactly street legal, Hey Mike!”. In the movie, though, the line refers to a 1977 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am.Klay Thompson owns a custom Lincoln Continental from the fourth generation, developed between 1961-1969. Given a few losses at the time, the new models in the generation shed nearly 15 inches (38 cm) in length and 8 inches (20 cm) in wheelbase over the 1960 Lincoln Continental Mark V.The full-size luxury car came with a 7.0-liter MEL V8 engine, carried over from the Mark V. For the 1966 models, the range expanded to a 7.6-liter MEL V8 and a 7.5-liter V8. All versions were available with a three-speed automatic transmission produced by Ford.Just a few weeks ago, the NBA player shared a video on Instagram, showing him driving the Lincoln Continental with his dog, Rocco, as his companion. You can watch the video below.