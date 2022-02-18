Kitted-Out Silver Ferrari Enzo Strikes a Pose, Can You Tell What's New?

Looking smoother than ever, the Enzo is regarded as one of the last great machines to have come out of the Maranello factory, together with its successor, the mighty LaFerrari. But while the latter has embraced its electrified side, this one sticks to a familiar recipe, namely a big naturally aspirated V12 mounted behind the seats, rear-wheel drive, and an automated-manual ‘box in between.
Since we’ve mentioned its oily bits, we might as well remind you about them, starting with the 6.0-liter engine that pushes out 651 hp (660 ps / 485 kW) at 7,800 rpm, and 485 lb-ft (657 Nm) of torque at 5,500 rpm. Performance-wise, you are looking at 3.65 seconds required to hit the 62 mph (100 kph) mark from rest, and a top speed in excess of 217 mph (350+ mph). The quarter-mile was dealt with in 11 seconds back in the day, according to Ferrari.
Truth be told, its performance is nothing to write home about anymore, as we now have sedans that are faster. However, none of them can come close to providing the same thrills behind the wheel, and we won’t even mention the gorgeous looks, sketched out by Ken Okuyama at Pininfarina, who was also responsible for the 612 Scaglietti, 599 GTB, California, and Maserati Quattroporte V to name but some.
Including the copy that was gifted to the Pope, which was eventually auctioned for charity, production of the Ferrari Enzo was capped at 400 units. Some of them have been involved in unfortunate accidents, like the one that was crashed in the Netherlands earlier this year, and others have spent their years inside, seeing other people occasionally, during maintenance, and at various events.
the Enzo has had its 15 minutes of fame, and then some, as it continues to fascinate enthusiasts to this day. Take the silver example pictured in the image gallery, for instance, apparently one of eight to have been finished in this shade straight from the factory, which looks drop-dead gorgeous. It sports an aftermarket mod, which may not be visible at first glance, and that’s always a safe bet, especially when it comes to full-blown exotics.
So, can you guess what that is? Unless you said the wheel set, you were wrong, because this is (fortunately) where the owner decided to draw the line. Shod in sticky tires from Michelin, the center-locking alloys bear HRE’s signature, and have a five-spoke pattern that is actually very similar to the OEM offering.
If it’s one thing that doesn’t really cut it here, that’s the fact that HRE has only dropped five pics of this beautiful machine on social media. And they’re not exactly high-quality images, but with some PS wizardry, we reckon that someone skilled enough can come up with a jaw-dropping wallpaper.
As unbelievable as it may be for a wheelmaker to get the chance to work on such a pricey unicorn, it wasn’t actually a first for the said company. That’s because they have already supplied another Enzo with new alloys, albeit roughly ten years ago. That one was finished in black, complete with privacy windows to keep that gorgeous interior away from prying eyes, and had a few red accents. As for the wheels, they had an eleven-spoke design, featured center locking, span around the black brake calipers with white Ferrari branding, and were wrapped in Bridgestone Potenza tires back then.
