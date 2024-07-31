King of Cool Drove a 1963 Shelby 289 Cobra Without Owning It for Years, Car Worth $1.5M

There are several things that contribute to a car becoming a highly valuable collectible. The list includes anything from when it was made and how, what kind of equipment it has on, and in some cases even who owned or drove it. And it rarely happens for a car to check so many of these boxes as the 1963 Shelby 289 Cobra we have here.
The Shelby Cobra needs little introduction, being what it is, a wonderful blend of British and American engineering touched by one of the greatest names in the industry. And these cars are already valuable, no matter their state or who owned and drove them. But put Steve McQueen into the picture, and everything changes.
The King of Cool was not only a celebrated actor but also a big fan of, well, pretty much everything with an engine and wheels. From Ferraris to Triumphs, he drove or rode them all with an apparently equal pleasure.
The man also drove this car here, and he did so for about two years, starting with 1965, despite ownership of the vehicle resting in some other guy's hands.
The Cobra is a Mark II and wears the number CSX2161. It is built around a tubular steel chassis and has the original bodywork and 289ci engine, complete with a four-speed manual transmission.
The car was originally painted silver and had a red interior. It rocked the Class A Accessories package that brought to the table chromed air cleaner, valve covers, bumper guards, and luggage racks.
It was in this condition that the Cobra was driven by McQueen, while the vehicle was in possession of Elmer Bernstein, the composer and conductor behind some of the most memorable tunes in Hollywood history, and the man responsible for over 150 original film scores.
After changing hands several times over in the U.S., the Cobra was brought back to the Old Continent in 2003, when it was repainted black and fitted with a roll bar, 15-inch Halibrand wheels, and a hood scoop.
Underneath there is a whisbone front and rear suspension system with transverse leaf springs and telescopic dampers, while stopping power is ensured by Girling hardware.
From 2006 to 2024 the vehicle roamed the streets of the UK, but now it is back on American land, where it is getting ready to go under the hammer at the hands of auction house Mecum, during an event that will take place in Monterey in mid-August.
As it stands, the car shows over 17,000 miles (27,500 km) of use, but its connection with Steve McQueen is what matters more than anything else. Mecum estimates the 1963 Shelby 289 Cobra will sell for prices between $1.25 and $1.5 million. We will, of course, keep an eye out for it and report back when we learn how the hammer lands.
