King Charles Is Really Not Cool With Prince William's Love of Flying by Helicopter

Published: • By:
King Charles and Prince William have had words over the latter's helicopter use 9 photos
Photo: British Ministry of Defense/Instagram Royal Family UK (Composite)
Every family has its little or not-so-little dramas and the proverbial skeletons in the closet, and the UK Royal Family is no exception. The difference is that their quibbles play out in the tabloids, in authorized and non-authorized bios, and, in very rare cases, very much out in the open.
So if the story that Prince William is getting into a lot of trouble for his apparent love of flying by Royal helicopter, preferably with his wife, the Princess of Wales, and their three children, rings a bell, it's because it's been around for at least three years, when the Queen was still alive. Said love is still very much apparent, and Prince William is still getting told off because of it.

Royal biographer Robert Jobson has a new book on the Princess of Wales coming out on August 6, and excerpts from it are being released to the media to promote it. While called Catherine, the Princess of Wales and focusing on Catherine, the book also touches on Royal protocol and how it's driving a deeper divide between father and son.

This time, the apple of discord is William's use of the 15-year-old Sikorsky S-76s helicopter to regularly cover the distance between Kensington Palace and his home at Anmer Hall, Norfolk, which is only 115 miles (185 km) away. Like the Queen before him, King Charles is taking exception to Prince William flying this frequently – and with his entire family in tow, no less.

Prince William checks out, drives the Spark Odyssey 21 Extreme E race car in Scotland
Photo: Instagram / Extreme E
Discussions between the two became particularly heated earlier this year after the King's cancer diagnosis. They didn't lead to any lucrative solution, as neither party would budge. In the end, the King demanded that Prince William sign a formal document to acknowledge the risks of such behavior and to take responsibility for it.

The dispute has nothing to do with the Prince's budget for personal travels and even less about their carbon footprint, as you were probably imagining. Instead, it boils down to the very serious issue of safety, where an accident could drastically alter the succession line.

Put in much cruder terms, it's not safe to put all the golden Royal eggs in a single basket, which is what William, the next in line to the throne, is doing by flying with his direct heirs, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. The same thought apparently kept the Queen up at night, with reports saying she came very close to outright "banning" William from flying this often, flying with his family, or piloting the aircraft himself.

Drama aside, King Charles' plans to modernize the Monarchy include trading in the old Sikorsky for a pair of AgustaWestland AW139s because they can run on sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), expected to arrive early in 2025.
Editor's note: Photos in the gallery show the Duke of Cambridge, Prince William driving the Odyssey 21, an Extreme E race car, and racing land yachts.

