King Charles III Goes to Belfast on Official Business, His Travel Choice Is an Embraer Jet

It’s been less than a week since King Charles III became king of the United Kingdom and 14 other Commonwealth realms. But he’s taking his role seriously and has already attended official business. The monarch has just flown to Northern Ireland and did so in an Embraer private jet.
King Charles III, previously known as Prince of Wales, is 73 years old and has had a lifetime to get accustomed to all the perks that come with a royal title. But he's treating everyone to the finer things as he takes on the role of the monarch of the United Kingdom and other Commonwealth states. He was four years old when his mother acceded to the throne and has been training for his own reign his entire life. All while building his own empire.
During his first official appearance as King, His Majesty arrived at Buckingham Palace in the back seat of a Rolls-Royce Phantom VI. Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II owned two models. The one King Charles III rode in was the Silver Jubilee Car, built for Queen Elizabeth’s 25th anniversary on the throne.
Meanwhile, he has been in and out of Scotland, flying in a private jet, obviously. His Majesty’s choice was an Embraer Legacy 600 with the G-LEGC registration number. He first used it to fly to London after the monarch’s death and now he hopped in it again to travel to Belfast, Northern Ireland, to meet representatives of the region’s political parties. For the journey to the private jet, he and his wife, Queen Consort Camilla, used the same Rolls-Royce Phantom VI. After they landed in Belfast, they hopped in a black BMW Series 7.
When it comes to the airplane, the Legacy 600 has been in use for 15 years and it belongs to Luxaviation United Kingdom. The business jet can carry up to 13 passengers, with two crew members. There are three divan seats, and it provides five sleeping places for up to six passengers. It's put in motion by twin Rolls-Royce engines, which take it to a top speed of 0.69 Mach (529 mph / 852 kph), with a range of 3,200 nautical miles (3,682 mi / 5,926 km). Although his journey wasn't long, King Charles III did fly quite comfortably.
During his first official appearance as King, His Majesty arrived at Buckingham Palace in the back seat of a Rolls-Royce Phantom VI. Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II owned two models. The one King Charles III rode in was the Silver Jubilee Car, built for Queen Elizabeth’s 25th anniversary on the throne.
Meanwhile, he has been in and out of Scotland, flying in a private jet, obviously. His Majesty’s choice was an Embraer Legacy 600 with the G-LEGC registration number. He first used it to fly to London after the monarch’s death and now he hopped in it again to travel to Belfast, Northern Ireland, to meet representatives of the region’s political parties. For the journey to the private jet, he and his wife, Queen Consort Camilla, used the same Rolls-Royce Phantom VI. After they landed in Belfast, they hopped in a black BMW Series 7.
When it comes to the airplane, the Legacy 600 has been in use for 15 years and it belongs to Luxaviation United Kingdom. The business jet can carry up to 13 passengers, with two crew members. There are three divan seats, and it provides five sleeping places for up to six passengers. It's put in motion by twin Rolls-Royce engines, which take it to a top speed of 0.69 Mach (529 mph / 852 kph), with a range of 3,200 nautical miles (3,682 mi / 5,926 km). Although his journey wasn't long, King Charles III did fly quite comfortably.