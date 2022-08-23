Kim Kardashian's Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 Has a Protective Car Tent When Not Using It

Even if you’re not constantly keeping up with the Kardashians, you must know a thing or two about them. And one thing that stands true about the famous family is that they love luxury. And the Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 4MATIC checks all the boxes.
Kim Kardashian has a big car collection that includes a lot of expensive models. Plus, she seems to be a fan of premium manufacturer Mercedes-Benz, owning a G-Wagen and both Maybach models currently in the lineup, the GLS and the S-Class.
Her two Maybachs are the result of her longtime collaboration with Platinum Motorsport, a car customizing shop from Los Angeles, California. Both come in the same ghost gray shade, because aesthetics are very important for Kim.
In one of her most recent posts on Instagram, the reality star and businesswoman shows that she takes great care of her GLS 600 when she’s not using it, as it’s covered with a white car tent.
The luxury SUV is one of her go-to cars and it also served as her family car as she picked up her daughter, North West, from art class early this month. It’s also one of the most recent additions to her collection.
Although the Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 4MATIC bears a lot of customization, there’s no change in terms of power. It’s put in motion is a 4.0-liter V8, working alongside a 48-volt mild-hybrid system, delivering 549 horsepower (557 ps) and a maximum torque of 538 lb-ft (730 Nm) to both axles. The SUV is also fast and can sprint to 62 mph (100 kph) from a standstill in 4.9 seconds, before reaching a top speed of 155 mph (249 kph).
While taking good care of her cars, Kim is in the headlines again. According to the Los Angeles Times, Kim Kardashian and her famous neighbors, which include Sylvester Stallone, Kevin Hart, and Dwyane Wade, have received multiple warnings for not respecting the water restrictions. Currently, California is dealing with a serious drought and has imposed strict water limits, but the rich and famous aren’t really doing their part.
