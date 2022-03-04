Kia Treats Range Anxiety With Free On-the-Spot Charging, but There's a Catch

Range anxiety is one of the reasons people are reluctant to switch to an electric vehicle, despite advantages like low operating costs and reduced maintenance. It is true, having your car left battery-empty on the side of the road is frightening, despite the fact this is almost impossible to happen. For increased peace of mind, Kia has partnered with mobile charging service Currently to offer complimentary on-demand charging.
Many other EV carmakers have partnered with charging networks across the U.S. to offer free charging, but Kia America went a step further bringing the charging station where it's needed. The Korean company partnered with Currently to provide Kia EV owners with on-demand charging at any remote location. This is a very effective strategy to persuade people to try Kia’s electric vehicles like the recently released EV6.
The partnership is effective starting March 1st and allows Kia customers to charge their vehicles on the spot, by booking a mobile charger. This service is free of charge to all Kia EV owners for two months, with up to three charging sessions per week offered virtually anywhere. Well, not quite anywhere, as the service is “currently” restricted to San Francisco, San Jose, and Los Angeles.
To benefit from this offer, Kia EV owners need to install the Currently app on their phones and schedule a time and a place for their car to be charged. There and then a Currently Delivery technician will arrive and charge the vehicle. The two companies intend to extend the service to other areas in the U.S., but for the time being this is limited to the cities mentioned above, where electric vehicles are extremely popular.
Currently is the first such service in the U.S., offering EV owners another layer of protection in case they run out of battery. Moreover, it is a convenient feature, cutting down on time spent at a charging station. We imagine this would be of real help to people living in cities, who cannot charge at home. Although the service is free for two months, the EV owners will be able to extend the service beyond that period by becoming paying customers.
