Kia Telluride Overlanding Pickup Truck Sounds Like a Stunning Virtual Adventure

Kia will be extremely busy across the North American market in the coming months, especially at the mid-size crossover SUV level. First, it will have to unleash the 2023 Telluride across dealerships, then follow it with the 2024 EV9 zero-emissions sibling. So, quite sadly, an overlanding pickup truck might not be on their agenda.
Kia has surely impressed the North American customers with its brave (and successful) 2020 World Car of the Year – the first-ever Telluride. Showcased in updated form at the New York Auto Show, the 2023 model year comes with all the makings of a great follow-up. And, even better, those who love its allure but want a sustainable lifestyle will soon get the chance to go on EV adventures with the battery-powered EV9 cousin.
Speaking of going off the beaten track with daringness, Mo Aoun, the virtual artist better known as moaoun_moaoun on social media, shows us a Kia idea from the CGI past that might have off-road enthusiasts dump their 2023MY patience and go out right now to a dealership for a down payment on the 2022 Kia Telluride. Alas, there is a big problem to solve afterward…
Take a look at this pixel master’s overlanding-prepared Kia Telluride and duly notice that something is amiss. No, we are not talking about the fact that we are dealing with something that is merely wishful thinking. Taking a 2022 Telluride and fitting it with a massive suspension lift kit, humongous all-terrain tires and beadlock wheels, as well as a few accessories to camp out in the wild is probably just a matter of cash and finding the right aftermarket suppliers.
On the other hand, this CGI expert also went to a cool extreme and morphed this overlander from an unsuspecting, family-friendly crossover SUV into a brash pickup truck! Well, we can only dream that one day Kia will fulfill the promise of slaying the current EV pickup truck heroes with a representative of its own…
