Kia Telluride Overlanding Pickup Truck Sounds Like a Stunning Virtual Adventure

EV

SUV

Kia has surely impressed the North American customers with its brave (and successful) 2020 World Car of the Year – the first-ever Telluride. Showcased in updated form at the New York Auto Show, the 2023 model year comes with all the makings of a great follow-up. And, even better, those who love its allure but want a sustainable lifestyle will soon get the chance to go onadventures with the battery-powered EV9 cousin Speaking of going off the beaten track with daringness, Mo Aoun, the virtual artist better known as moaoun_moaoun on social media, shows us a Kia idea from the CGI past that might have off-road enthusiasts dump their 2023MY patience and go out right now to a dealership for a down payment on the 2022 Kia Telluride. Alas, there is a big problem to solve afterward…Take a look at this pixel master’s overlanding-prepared Kia Telluride and duly notice that something is amiss. No, we are not talking about the fact that we are dealing with something that is merely wishful thinking. Taking a 2022 Telluride and fitting it with a massive suspension lift kit, humongous all-terrain tires and beadlock wheels, as well as a few accessories to camp out in the wild is probably just a matter of cash and finding the right aftermarket suppliers.On the other hand, this CGI expert also went to a cool extreme and morphed this overlander from an unsuspecting, family-friendly crossoverinto a brash pickup truck! Well, we can only dream that one day Kia will fulfill the promise of slaying the current EV pickup truck heroes with a representative of its own…