Kia Stinger Rides on 19-Inch Vossen Hybrid Forged Wheels

AWD

Based on the durable but heavy Genesis G80 platform, the Stinger GT is every man's Porsche Panamera. A really good one will set you back about $50,000 with the obligatory V6 turbo engine. You can also get a 4-cylinder, but why would you?Even though Kia immediately showed some aftermarket tuning projects at the SEMA Show once the Stinger was available for sale, most people keep it stock, and that's no bad thing. This is a four-door coupe for those who count every cent, so it's probably not a good idea to ruin its value with strange mods.But there's nothing wrong with slapping on a new set of wheels. Out of the factory, the GT comes with 18s if you haveor 19s with summer times for RWD models. This Florida special doesn't play by the rules, as it's been equipped with some custom Vossen alloys.Belonging to the Hybrid Forged family, the HF-1 design is very chunky, just like the muscular Kia. 19s look a little small on the car, but they probably don't ruin the ride either.The HF-1 series is available from 19 to 24 inches, so this is as small as it gets. Available from $500 per wheel, this alloy design can be stretched to 12 inches in width, so all-powerful Corvettes or supercars can be shoed as well.Kia is a master of well-equipped cars, so the GT2 trim came with generous heated and ventilated Nappa leather seats, a Harman Kardon audio system, lane keep assist, an auto-opening trunk and smart cruise control. The Stinger, though not the last word in handling, also has a 10-year, 100,000-mile powertrain warranty.