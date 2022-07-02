Kia Sorento Gains New ‘Edition’ Specification In UK, Priced From Around £49,495

Kia is looking to shake things up for the Sorento in the UK, by introducing a new ‘Edition’ specification. This new grade can be had with any available powertrain configuration and will replace the current spec line-up. Pre-orders open mid-July, with pricing starting from around £49,495 ($59,450).
This is one expensive Sorento, is what you’re probably thinking. And you’d be right. Holy cow. To be fair, though, it boasts a comprehensive list of standard features and equipment, and it’s available as a hybrid, plug-in hybrid and with diesel power, depending on your needs.
Let’s start with specs. As a replacement for the ‘2’, ‘3’ and ‘4’ trim levels, this new ‘Edition’ grade starts off by offering black exterior accents (grille trim, mirror caps, roof rails, side window trim), 20-inch black alloy wheels on the diesel and 19-inch ones for the hybrids, plus a choice of three monochrome paint options in White Pearl, Graphite and Midnight Black.
In terms of equipment, the ‘Edition’ spec builds on what you already had with the outgoing ‘4’ flagship spec, which is how you might be able to justify that price tag – which, by the way, is just indicative. Final pricing will be announced closer to delivery, in Q2 of 2023.
Here’s what you get: a panoramic sunroof, customizable head-up display, power opening tailgate, Remote Smart Parking Assist, Blind-spot Collision Avoidance Assist, 360 Around View Monitor, Blind Spot View Monitor, a Bose sound system with 12 speakers, wireless mobile charging, 10-way power adjustable driver’s seat with lumbar support, an 8-way power adjustable front passenger seat, front and outer rear heated seats and front ventilated seats.
Like all other Kia models in the UK, the Sorento ‘Edition’ also benefits from the carmaker’s 7-year/100,000-mile warranty as standard. For the record, the most expensive 2022 Sorento money can buy in the United States costs $43,190. Food for thought.
