Kia's Got Soul – Who Needs Actors When You Can Have NFT Characters?

Since it first launched in 2009, the Soul has come a long way, steadily growing its appeal for customers across generations. Now with a sub $20,000 price and more colorful than ever, the 2023 model is “built for whoever you are” – but is it for you?
Besides going the electric route, more and more car makers seem to be jumping on the NFT bandwagon. We had Lamborghini teaming up with Steve Aoki back in April, Chevrolet doing their thing with artist xsullo last month, and now Kia’s taking a shot at it. A second one, to be exact.
Back in February, Kia America released its first NFT collection based on Robo Dog, the star of its Super Bowl spot. Now they’re back at it again, with a fresh broadcast campaign focusing on the 2023 Soul model.
"The Soul is as individualistic as the NFTs are, and as a brand, Kia is always innovating to stay on the cutting edge," said Russell Wager, marketing Vice President for Kia America.
The car maker’s new 30-second spot features three of the most popular NFT characters from the DASK Collection, meeting up and going for a night ride in a Kia Soul. At one point, the Dead Army Skeleton Klub “actors” stop to grab a bite, and that’s when the magic happens.
If you have quick reflexes and a Sweet blockchain wallet, you can scan the QR code appearing on the screen to claim one of Kia’s 10,100 unique Soul NFTs. Or just look it up on YouTube and hit the pause button.
The DASK Collection features “high-quality, 3D computer-generated collectibles with more than 150 handcrafted features”.
And given Robo Dog’s past reception, people might actually look forward to claiming some fresh NFTs from Kia. However, Chevy’s recent NFT fiasco might be a lesson for carmakers taking chances in the Web 3.0 space.
But hey, sometimes you win, and sometimes you lose.
