Kia Prices 2025 Sorento Plug-In Hybrid, Base Spec Is Nearly $50,000

Kia revised the Sorento three-row sport utility vehicle for 2024 and 2025, respectively. The internal combustion-only Sorento facelift is available for model year 2024 at press time, whereas the hybrid twins are 2025 models.
Before destination charge, you can get a fossil-fuel Sorento for as little as $31,990 as of May 2024. The hybrid will set you back $38,690 with all-wheel drive, whereas the AWD-only PHEV has been recently added to the configurator with a starting price of $47,990 for the EX trim level. The destination charge is $1,375, meaning that you can get a 2025 Kia Sorento Plug-In Hybrid for nearly $50K.
Prospective customers are further presented with the SX Prestige, which is $5,100 pricier than its lesser sibling. Before going into the standard kit, let's talk powertrain, fuel economy, and efficiency. Similar to the hybrid, the plug-in hybrid uses a 1.6-liter turbo as opposed to a 2.5er in either NA or turbo flavors for the unassisted Sorento.
Kia advertises the 1.6er with 177 horsepower and 195 pound-feet (265 Nm) from 1,500 through 4,500 revolutions per minute. As for the electric drive unit, which is connected to a 360-volt battery with 14 kilowatt hours to its name, max output is 91 horsepower and 224 pound-feet (304 Nm).
All told, the plug-in system is good for 261 horsepower and 258 pound-feet (350 Nm) at full chatter, which is pretty good for a midsizer with little in the way of sporting credentials. As opposed to CVT-equipped PHEVs from Toyota, the Sorento PHEV uses a torque-converter automatic.
Those in the market for the near-$50,000 base trim get 19-inch alloys, torque-vectoring AWD with a center-locking diff, LED headlights and fog lights, captain's chairs for the second row, heated front seats wrapped in SynTex upholstery, a 10-way power driver's seat with two-way lumbar support, and roof rails. The list continues with 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a smart power liftgate with auto-close function, and a wireless phone charger.
In addition to eight paint colors and two upholstery colors, the only other optional extra is the $1,300 panoramic sunroof package that adds the sunroof in question, a power shade, and LED interior lighting. As you might have guessed by now, the SX Prestige comes with the panoramic sunroof, power sunshade, and LED interior lighting as standard.
It further bests the EX with the likes of second-row integrated window sunshades, a heated steering wheel and heated second-row seats, heated and ventilated front seats, memory for the 14-way power driver's seat with four-way power lumbar support and two-way power thigh extension, as well as leather upholstery. The upholstery can be had in black, gray or a blue hue referred to as Dust Blue.
As far as direct competitors are concerned, the Toyota Highlander and Mitsubishi Outlander come to mind. Fellow Japanese automaker Mazda sells a plug-in hybrid midsizer as well in the form of the CX-90, but as opposed to the Sorento, Highlander, and Outlander, it's based on a rear-drive platform.
The EPA estimates are 33 miles per gallon (7.1 liters per 100 kilometers) without hybrid assistance and up to 30 miles (48 kilometers) of zero-emission range. Not bad for a three-row crossover that is remarkably well-equipped from the outset.
