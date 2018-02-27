autoevolution
 

Kia Optima Gets Nip and Tuck for the 2018 Geneva Motor Show

27 Feb 2018, 10:27 UTC ·
by
Lacking any real major modification to bring to the Optima range, South Korean manufacturer Kia announced on Tuesday that the 2018 Geneva Motor Show which kicks off at the beginning of March would see a slightly improved version of the model.
Sold in Europe as a Sportswagon, the Optima will boast two new additions when it comes to the engines used. More specifically, the Optima will hide under the hood, from the third quarter of 2018, when it will go on sale, the following two new power units: the U3 1.6-litre CRDi diesel, and the 1.6-litre T-Gdi gasoline.

Visually, not much will be different, the car presenting only several minor modifications to both exterior and interior design. On the exterior, changes include a revised front bumper, new LED tail-lamps, a revised design for the head- and fog lamps and a new rear bumper design.

At the interior, the improved Optima will feature a newly-designed steering wheel, satin-chrome trim on the center console and new ambient lighting around the dashboard and doors.

More noteworthy are the new technologies that will be included from now on in the Optima, like the active safety and in-car connectivity ones. The use of a new Drive Mode Selector will allow drivers to change the powertrain’s responses in four different modes: Eco, Comfort, Sport, and Smart.

Both the Optima GT Line and GT will also benefit from the changes, which will comprise in this case new LED fog lamps, 18-inch aluminum alloy wheel designs, and new dual twin exhausts.

“With a model to meet every requirement, the Optima’s refreshed design, new engines and expanded range of technologies will further broaden its appeal, for corporate and private buyers alike,” said Michael Cole, Chief Operating Officer of Kia Motors Europe.

The full details of the refreshed Kia Optima for 2018 are listed in the document attached below.
