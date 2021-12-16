Kia Launches Picanto Shadow Edition, Says It Has "Big Car Features"

If you live in the United States, you probably don’t know what a Kia Picanto is. And we cannot blame you for that, because not many petrolheads are into city cars.
Sitting under the Rio in Kia’s European family, the Picanto has been slightly enhanced with the introduction of the Shadow. The special edition model can be ordered from £13,845 (equaling to $18,333) in the United Kingdom, £895 ($1,185) more than the ‘2’ trim level on which it builds, and has some exclusive touches, as well as additional gear.
For one, the 14-inch alloy wheels were replaced by a 15-inch set. Privacy rear windows are on deck, and so are the bi-function projection headlamps, LED daytime running lights, front fog lamps and taillights, and Astro Gray metallic paint.
It brings “big car features” on the inside, according to the brand, such as the 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless smartphone integration, six-speaker audio, center console storage box with sliding armrest, black faux leather with gray stitching replacing the cloth upholstery, and reversing camera with dynamic guidelines. The air conditioning and electrically adjustable and heated side mirrors are also included at no extra cost.
Just like the Kia Picanto 2, the Picanto Shadow is equipped with several assistance items. These include stuff such as the forward collision avoidance assist city functionality, electronic stability control with vehicle stability management, and torque vectoring by braking.
You obviously won’t break any speed records in the special edition variant of the Korean company’s city car, as it is powered by the 1.0-liter gasoline engine, which works in concert with a five-speed manual transmission, and delivers 66 bhp (67 ps / 49 kW).
The 2022 Kia Picanto lineup in the UK comprises the ‘1’, ‘2’, Shadow, ‘3’, X-Line, X-Line S, GT-Line, and GT-Line S. At £16,250 ($21,517), the latter is the priciest.
For one, the 14-inch alloy wheels were replaced by a 15-inch set. Privacy rear windows are on deck, and so are the bi-function projection headlamps, LED daytime running lights, front fog lamps and taillights, and Astro Gray metallic paint.
It brings “big car features” on the inside, according to the brand, such as the 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless smartphone integration, six-speaker audio, center console storage box with sliding armrest, black faux leather with gray stitching replacing the cloth upholstery, and reversing camera with dynamic guidelines. The air conditioning and electrically adjustable and heated side mirrors are also included at no extra cost.
Just like the Kia Picanto 2, the Picanto Shadow is equipped with several assistance items. These include stuff such as the forward collision avoidance assist city functionality, electronic stability control with vehicle stability management, and torque vectoring by braking.
You obviously won’t break any speed records in the special edition variant of the Korean company’s city car, as it is powered by the 1.0-liter gasoline engine, which works in concert with a five-speed manual transmission, and delivers 66 bhp (67 ps / 49 kW).
The 2022 Kia Picanto lineup in the UK comprises the ‘1’, ‘2’, Shadow, ‘3’, X-Line, X-Line S, GT-Line, and GT-Line S. At £16,250 ($21,517), the latter is the priciest.