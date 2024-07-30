Kia Boys Steal 10 Cars, Crash 2, Hide the Other 8. No Arrests.

This is already becoming ridiculous. The Kia Challenge, which emerged more than two years ago when a viral video showed teens how to steal Kias and Hyundais without immobilizers, keeps wreaking havoc in the States in communities where everything was peaceful and quiet before the Kia Boys kicked in.
You'd think things would return to normal after two years, especially as the carmakers rolled out anti-theft updates, but this is so not what is happening now in some regions, including in Pittsburgh.
A recent case involving the Kia Boys is living proof that teenagers still believe they can obtain Internet fame by stealing cars.
The Pittsburgh Police revealed that a group of teenagers stole not one, not two, but ten cars in one night, and it's believed that the same individuals are involved. They might be the Kia Boys, albeit the police doesn't seem to be sure, and I think investigators could find more information online, especially if they keep an eye on Instagram, TikTok, and other social networks where the Boys publish their "achievements."
With ten cars missing, police officers on duty obviously didn't have a quiet night. They spotted four vehicles driving at high speeds but could only follow two. Both crashed, when the suspects opened the doors and ran away on foot.
This is becoming a common sight in the United States, where teens steal cars, go crazy on public roads, crash these vehicles, and then run away from the cops on foot. They often don't get caught, and police can't even identify them.
In this case, police investigators only managed to find two of the stolen cars – the ones that crashed, so they are still looking for the other eight. It's unclear where they are, as the Kia Boys apparently tucked them away, but it's probably a matter of time until all vehicles are recovered. The only question is whether they'll be found in one piece.
Unfortunately, the Pittsburgh Police didn't make any arrests, so the Kia Boys are still out having fun. We all know how big this problem has become lately, especially as most are juveniles who escape the short arm of the law.
Meanwhile, every Kia and Hyundai owner must know that the carmakers have already released anti-theft updates. The new software can be installed in only 30 minutes and prevents thieves from starting the engine. If your vehicle is not eligible for the software update, Kia and Hyundai will give you a free steering wheel lock, and if you ask me, it's even more effective than the software update because it makes it more obvious that the car is protected. Police also tell owners to install AirTags that provide location information, therefore assisting them in recovering stolen vehicles.
