Kia Announces Massive Recall, Nearly 260k Optima Sedans Affected

More on this:

1 The 2022 Kia EV6 GT Must Face the 2022 Audi RS 3, It's a Mixed-Feeling Result

2 Driven: 2023 Kia Sportage HEV Is a Quantum Leap Forward

3 Robotics Will Make Our Lives Easier, But Will It Also Bring Us the Moon?

4 A Dreadful New TikTok Challenge Is Targeting Kia Owners, Culprits Are Trying the USB Trick

5 Kia Recalls Eight SUVs Over Incorrect Spare Tire Size