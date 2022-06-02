Kia America's Trajectory Is Only Upward With Constantly Growing Sales in Electric Cars

Kia launched in 2021 the brand’s first-ever dedicated battery electric vehicle: the EV6, part of Kia’s Plan S strategy to roll out 11 new electric models in the next five years.
In terms of sales, Kia America gathers its laurels today, with the Niro family of hybrid, PHEV and EV models posting best-ever May sales, up more than 28 percent over the previous record set in 2021. With small but sure steps, the land of opportunity brought steady growth to the Kia brand in the field of electric models, with an increase of 132 percent over the previous May record set in 2021.
At this point, the plug-in hybrid Kia Niro has had the largest increase in the last year, with 15,943 units in 2022 versus 9,184 in 2021. Other models to be mentioned are the all-new Sportage HEV with 2,417 units sold in May, marking it as the first month of complete deliveries, while the hybrid Kia K5 recorded 29,390 units sales since the beginning of 2022, versus 42,479 units sold throughout 2021.
This May was a time of celebration for Kia America, as 2022 Kia EV6 was named The Best Electric Vehicle by U.S. News & World Report and the 2022 Kia Carnival MPV has been recognized as The “Family Vehicle of the Year” in the 2022 Top Ten Vehicles for Hispanic Car Buyers ranking by Hispanic Motor Press.
This was also an ocasion to announce the arrival of new 2023 Kia Soul later this summer, upgraded with refreshed design elements, new colors and two technology, plus convenience filled option packages.
“With the continued popularity of the EV6 and Niro, coupled with early robust interest in the Sportage hybrid, we are confidently ‘on target’ and expect to see momentum continue throughout the summer sales season”, said Eric Watson, vice president, sales operations, Kia America.
