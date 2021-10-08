Khaby Lame Wants You to Know the Correct Way of Handling a Split Tailgate

The life hacks we find online make our chores easier, but not everything you find is time-saving. This is why Khaby Lame strives to point out the correct way of handling different tasks, like opening a two-door tailgate.
His latest video follows his predetermined format with the first “hack” at the beginning of the video, followed by his simpler method. It starts with a man, who could be a salesman in a showroom for Nissan, teaching us how to open the tailgate when we don’t have much room.
He proceeded to demonstrate how to open the tailgate of the Nissan Serena e-Power. The vehicle comes with a split tailgate opening, which offers the option to pop up just the upper part of the hatch whenever you need to use it, instead of the entire tailgate. It comes in handy when you’re backed up against a wall or another vehicle parked too close to you. The man gives us that hack, followed by the TikToker’s signature hand gestures.
But Khaby Lame doesn’t think the salesman did the trick right. Taking the matter into his own hands, he practices on his Land Rover Range Rover and nails it too. The SUV comes with a split tailgate as well, but the TikToker thinks there’s an easier way to open it. So instead of standing right in front of the trunk, he moves to the side and opens the tailgate completely. He wrote: “If you wanna copy me, do it in a right way!”
Khaby Lame became famous on TikTok without even saying a word in his videos. Just a few weeks ago, the comedian joined the two Ferrari drivers, Carlos Sainz and Charles LeClerc, at Monza, Italy, and taught them the proper way to get into their cars.
The popular influencer boasts with an estimated net worth of $1 million, and he’s participated in several high-profile events recently alongside famous models. And, like we’ve seen in his latest video, people are already starting to copy him. But not everyone does it correctly, and that’s why we have Khaby Lame to show us the hacks.
He proceeded to demonstrate how to open the tailgate of the Nissan Serena e-Power. The vehicle comes with a split tailgate opening, which offers the option to pop up just the upper part of the hatch whenever you need to use it, instead of the entire tailgate. It comes in handy when you’re backed up against a wall or another vehicle parked too close to you. The man gives us that hack, followed by the TikToker’s signature hand gestures.
But Khaby Lame doesn’t think the salesman did the trick right. Taking the matter into his own hands, he practices on his Land Rover Range Rover and nails it too. The SUV comes with a split tailgate as well, but the TikToker thinks there’s an easier way to open it. So instead of standing right in front of the trunk, he moves to the side and opens the tailgate completely. He wrote: “If you wanna copy me, do it in a right way!”
Khaby Lame became famous on TikTok without even saying a word in his videos. Just a few weeks ago, the comedian joined the two Ferrari drivers, Carlos Sainz and Charles LeClerc, at Monza, Italy, and taught them the proper way to get into their cars.
The popular influencer boasts with an estimated net worth of $1 million, and he’s participated in several high-profile events recently alongside famous models. And, like we’ve seen in his latest video, people are already starting to copy him. But not everyone does it correctly, and that’s why we have Khaby Lame to show us the hacks.