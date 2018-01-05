autoevolution
 

Keyed Lamborghini Huracan Avio Looks Depressing in Bruges

5 Jan 2018, 11:59 UTC ·
by
Next time you see a supercar with an impeccable finish, you shouldn't take this for granted - no, we're not talking about the ever-evolving paint process, but referring to the way in which many go-fast machines are spared of the keying ordeal. Alas, not all high octane monsters get to live their life in velocity peace, with some of them becoming the victims of vandalism, as is the case with the Lamborghini Huracan sitting in front of you.
This Huracan, an Avio special edition, was spotted in Bruges, Belgium, with the V10 machine having shown up on supercar collector POG's Facebook page. The gearhead also posted an image of the Lambo before the keying, with the mid-engined delight having been photographed at Cars'n Coffee Kortrijk.

And it seems that the hooligan(s) who attacked this Sant'Agata Bolognese jewel didn't settle for the usual let's-scratch-it-as-I-walk-by scheme. According to the said aficionado, the Huracan has scratches on three sides.

"A rare Huracan Avio with key scratches on three sides... Live from Bruges. I am surprised by this. My sports cars have never been vandalized, considering I take them everywhere. People respect this type of car... most of the time," POG explains.

We'll remind you that the Italian automotive producer only brought 250 examples of the Huracan Avio to the world, with the monster being offered in five hues: Grigio Falco, Blu Grifo, Grigio Nibbio, Grigio Vulcano and Verde Turbine (the shade you can see on this example of the supercar).

Such vandalism episodes require us to mention PPF (Paint Protection Film) and whether this could help guard the pain against an assault as elaborate as the one we have here. Well, we once showed you Shmee150 keying his own Ferrari FF on camera, to show just how effective the film applied to the Prancing Horse is, so you can use that as an example.
