Key Android Auto Feature Broken Down and Not Even a Full Reset Fixes It

Google Assistant is one of the essential Android Auto features because it provides the hands-free experience from one end to another, therefore allowing users to interact with certain features, such as navigation or music playback, using nothing but voice commands.
And everybody knows how important this is, as voice input allows us to keep the eyes on the road, and thus benefit from all these features with zero distraction.
But on the other hand, Google Assistant hasn’t necessarily been the most reliable Android Auto feature, and a few weeks ago, users came across another big problem that Google is now investigating.
More specifically, several users are reporting on Google’s forums that Google Assistant only works once after manually pressing the talk button on the steering wheel, after which it no longer understands any command.
For example, pressing the voice input button on the steering wheel wakes up the assistant, but after the first command is sent, it no longer recognizes any work and continuously prompts the user to repeat what they just said.
At this point, nothing seems to work, and some people have turned to nightmare fixes like a full phone reset that erases everything and installs a clean Android operating system and Android Auto app version. But not even this solution seems to be doing the trick, which indicates there’s a glitch in either Android Auto or in the Google app that powers Google Assistant.
The good news is that a Google Community Specialist has already acknowledged the problem and said the Android Auto team is looking into all these reports, though it goes without saying there’s no ETA for a potential fix. So right now, users are still alone in their attempts to fix the whole thing, yet it remains to be seen if a workaround is eventually discovered on the impacted devices.
