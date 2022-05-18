Kevin Magnussen and Mick Schumacher Go HAASCAR in Charlotte

After the 2022 Miami Grand Prix, Haas F1 Team drivers Kevin Magnussen and Mick Schumacher stayed a little bit longer in the United States to drive some NASCAR vehicles.
The American Formula 1 team has a close connection with the Stewart-Haas Racing NASCAR team, both being owned by Gene Haas. As a result, Kevin Magnussen and Mick Schumacher went to the track at the Charlotte Motor Speedway in a special NASCAR-style Ford Mustang stock car.
The fun moment came as a moment of relaxation for them after a disastrous Miami Grand Prix, where Magnussen finished P16. At the same time, Mick was in contention for points but finished fifteenth after a massive crash with his close friend Sebastian Vettel.
At Charlotte they were guided by the 2022 Ruoff Mortgage 500 winner Chase Briscoe, Cole Custer and Riley Herbst to avoid any unnecessary incidents.
It's the second time we see this mix-up from Haas between Formula 1 and NASCAR ,after Romain Grosjean and Magnussen (again) had a run at the Circuit of the Americas back in 2019.
With the Spanish Grand Prix being held at the end of this week, Team Principal Guenther Steiner said that the Haas team would not bring any significant upgrades for the VF-22. It's pretty uncommon because Circuit de Catalunya is a very technical track and is the place where usually all the Formula One teams are coming with their biggest upgrades of the season.
Currently, the American team is having of the best seasons from their latest years, with Magnussen scoring points in three races. As a result, Haas is sitting in eighth place, ahead of Aston Martin and Williams.
Down below, you can check out the video where the Grand Prix drivers have fun while driving at full speed around the Charlotte Motor Speedway. Maybe you can learn a trick or two from them.
