Kevin Hart Is Back at the Wheel After Crash, This Time of a ‘69 Camaro

4 Nov 2019, 12:32 UTC ·
Kevin Hart is almost back to his old self after a serious crash that saw his beloved 1970 Plymouth Barracuda turn into a giant heap of scrap metal, and the road here hasn’t been easy.
On September 1, 2019, the comedian was riding shotgun in his own car, which he had bought as a gift to himself on his 40th birthday, when the driver lost control and drove it down an embankment. Both men seated in the front suffered considerable back injuries, while a female passenger in the rear walked with only minor injuries.

Authorities have established that the driver was at fault for the crash, having pressed the acceleration pedal too hard, until he lost control of the vehicle. At the same time, they ruled that the back injuries on both male victims would have been less serious had they worn a 5-point safety harness. The Barracuda didn’t have those.

Last week, Hart went on Instagram to post what is his first “statement” of any kind after the serious accident: a video that documents his recovery, which he personally narrated to say how grateful he was he hadn’t been killed. The video shows the comedian after surgery, doing physical therapy and then working his way up to some of his regular workouts, and the narration makes it clear: Hart will not be taking any chances again.

Then, on Sunday, he and a friend stepped out for coffee and a bite to eat, and Hart got back at the wheel of a muscle car, still not wearing a seatbelt as he drove off. TMZ has the video: this time, the car is gorgeous, all-black ‘69 Camaro, which Hart himself is driving. The video makes it look as if he’s pulling out of the parking lot without fastening any type of seatbelt, which, if true, comes in contradiction to what he’s been saying on social media about no longer taking anything for granted.

Seatbelts are scientifically proven to save lives in case of an accident: it’s why they’ve been made mandatory for passengers in the front of the car, and why so much ink has been wasted on urging people to use them. For a man who had a very close brush with death a little over a month ago, if Hart is really driving without one, he may not have learned anything from the crash.

