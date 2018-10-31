Kevin Costner Brings Monster Toyota Tundra to SEMA

With proper customization, any Toyota Tundra could morph from a full-sized SUV into a camper van and be capable of sustaining a small family during its outdoor adventures. And what better venue to show such a contraption than at the SEMA 2018 show in Las Vegas?

8 photos



Toyota says the SUV is on display because the actor called and asked “if we were interested in collaborating with some video content featuring the Tundra.” So they did that, and more, apparently.



The



Performance and convenience Improvements have been made with the addition of a TRD exhaust, 4.5-inch BDS suspension lift with Fox coilovers and shocks, 18-inch Method Race wheels with 35-inch Nitto Ridge Grappler tires, and N-Fab side steps that run the length of the cab.



At the interior, the Tundra comes with two Lock’er Down security safes, located under the rear seats and at the center console, respectively, as well as a bed furnished with a Dometic dual-zone cooler for cold storage.



Should kids be allowed to take a trip on the Tundra, their on-the-road boredom can be held in check by the TV monitors embedded in the front-seat headrests. A padded sleeping is also provided in case a sleepover is in order. At the Toyota booth at the Las Vegas convention center, visitors can see an odd looking Tundra in Platinum trim. But it is not just any Tundra, but one driven by Hollywood actor Kevin Costner while towing a fishing boat in Colorado or driving to filming locations for the season two of Yellowstone.Toyota says theis on display because the actor called and asked “if we were interested in collaborating with some video content featuring the Tundra.” So they did that, and more, apparently.The Tundra shown at SEMA is much more than the stock SUV you can buy at your local dealer. Customized by Complete Customs of McKinney, Texas, the car uses new front and rear bumpers, made from heavy-gauge steel, and a two-piece roof rack to enclose the overhead bed and provide for storage room.Performance and convenience Improvements have been made with the addition of a TRD exhaust, 4.5-inch BDS suspension lift with Fox coilovers and shocks, 18-inch Method Race wheels with 35-inch Nitto Ridge Grappler tires, and N-Fab side steps that run the length of the cab.At the interior, the Tundra comes with two Lock’er Down security safes, located under the rear seats and at the center console, respectively, as well as a bed furnished with a Dometic dual-zone cooler for cold storage.Should kids be allowed to take a trip on the Tundra, their on-the-road boredom can be held in check by the TV monitors embedded in the front-seat headrests. A padded sleeping is also provided in case a sleepover is in order.