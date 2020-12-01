Own Every Street in Town with an Insanely Powerful Military Grade E-Scooter

5 More Struggles with Voice Navigation on Android Auto Despite Fix Already Here

4 Chevy Bolt Owners Spammed with Privacy Warnings on CarPlay and Android Auto

2 Honda Could Eventually Enable Wireless CarPlay and Android Auto on Pre-2021 Cars

More on this:

Kenwood Head Unit Firmware Update Confirmed to Fix Major Android Auto Problem

The experience with Android Auto wireless is theoretically supposed to be a little bit more refined, simply because a cable is no longer required for the whole thing. 1 photo



On the other hand, this doesn’t necessarily mean everything is working exactly as planned, and as we reported earlier this year, the wireless Android Auto mode sometimes disconnects all of a sudden for no clear reason.



After some further investigation, it was discovered the problem was only experienced on Kenwood head units with



Earlier this year, Kenwood published a head unit firmware update believed to



And now it looks like the random disconnects encountered by Android Auto wireless have indeed been resolved, with users confirming in this discussion thread on Google’s forums the occasional drops are now happening only on rare occasions.



“I've had the latest Kenwood firmware installed since 11/4, driven thousands of miles, including two round trips between Phoenix and Los Angeles, and Android Auto has only dropped out twice. This for me generally means the problem has been resolved. I highly encourage everyone to update to the latest firmware for the same resolution,” one user



So there you go, if you have a Kenwood head unit in your car and Android Auto wireless is acting up, make sure you install the most recent firmware version. And of course, running the most recent Android Auto release is also recommended, as it includes additional fixes and improvements for the general stability and performance regardless of the head unit. And as many of us learned the hard way, cables are often the culprit with so many problems on Android Auto, so switching to the wireless mode should resolve at least some of them.On the other hand, this doesn’t necessarily mean everything is working exactly as planned, and as we reported earlier this year, the wireless Android Auto mode sometimes disconnects all of a sudden for no clear reason.After some further investigation, it was discovered the problem was only experienced on Kenwood head units with support for Android Auto wireless , with Google itself confirming it reached out to this company to look into the problem.Earlier this year, Kenwood published a head unit firmware update believed to resolve some Android Auto problems , though not a lot of specifics were shared at that point.And now it looks like the random disconnects encountered by Android Auto wireless have indeed been resolved, with users confirming in this discussion thread on Google’s forums the occasional drops are now happening only on rare occasions.“I've had the latest Kenwood firmware installed since 11/4, driven thousands of miles, including two round trips between Phoenix and Los Angeles, and Android Auto has only dropped out twice. This for me generally means the problem has been resolved. I highly encourage everyone to update to the latest firmware for the same resolution,” one user explains So there you go, if you have a Kenwood head unit in your car and Android Auto wireless is acting up, make sure you install the most recent firmware version. And of course, running the most recent Android Auto release is also recommended, as it includes additional fixes and improvements for the general stability and performance regardless of the head unit.