Kendall Jenner Flaunts Her 2021 Ferrari SF90 Stradale After Witnessing Major Car Crash

The entire Kardashian-Jenner family is a big lover of fancy or vintage cars, and Kendall Jenner is no different. The 25-year-old model can pride herself with a big collection of vintage or luxury vehicles. It looks like she just added a new model to her collection, as she stepped out out of a brand new and shiny Ferrari SF90 Stradale, 2021 edition.Caitlyn Jenner also collects cars, and it looks like her children look up to her, too. Kendall’s younger sister, beauty mogul Kylie Jenner, also collects fancy cars, and has been doing that since she was just 16 years old.Kendall Jenner was seen out and about with her new car, which seems to be a brown color officially called Grigio Ingrid in the 23-color range Ferrari offers for this model.The model and her Phoenix Suns All-Star boyfriend Devin Booker were recently witnesses to a fatal crash in Biloxi, Mississippi, on August 28 afternoon. Neither were they harmed, nor were they not involved directly in the accident.Kendall seems not to have any trauma from witnessing the fatal crash, as she is driving around in her new Ferrari to see friends and to do casual shopping.When it comes to specifics, the 2021 Ferrari SF90 Stradale comes with a V-8 engine and three electric motors. The 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 generates 769 horsepower on its own, and the three electric motors add another 217 horsepower to the mix. Ferrari estimates that the car gets from zero to 60 mph (100 kph) in 2.5 seconds. The starting price for the new Ferrari is over $500,000 (€427,200).You can see the model and the SF90 in the Celebrity Cars Instagram posts attached below.