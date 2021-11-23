Kendall Jenner Casually Chills at the Beach in the Bed of her Chevrolet C10 Truck

Just like any car collector, Kendall Jenner doesn’t just have modern cars in her garage. She’s actually a fan of vintage models, and this Chevy C10 totally fits the profile. And it allows her to drive by the beach, and hang out in its bed. Win-win.
A few days ago, Kendall Jenner took her best friend, Hailey Bieber, out for a drive in Los Angeles. The two and Kendall’s dog, a Doberman Pinscher named Pyro, drove around in a 1965 Chevrolet C10.
Kendall Jenner first introduced the classic pickup truck in March 2021, when she was seen out for a Pilates class with Haley Bieber. Now it looks like it’s putting it in the spotlight.
With a collection that includes cars from Rolls-Royce and the latest Ferraris to vintage Mustangs, you’ll have to leave it to the Kardashian-Jenner family to surprise you with their latest addition.
In a recent Instagram Story, Kendall Jenner shared several pictures of her enjoying a sunset on the beach, next to her classic pickup truck. The model also shared a picture of her feet as she enjoyed the view from the bed of the Chevy 10.
She might have gotten the idea for the truck from her boyfriend, NBA player Devin Booker, who also owns a similar pickup truck, from 1972. But his is painted in blue and sits closer to the ground due to a suspension mod.
Jenner’s pickup truck has also seen some updates. With a creamy-cappuccino exterior, the new paint doesn’t look at all like the original paint. It’s unclear what changes she’s had made onboard or if the makeover modified the specs as well.
Fans of the model pointed out that, years ago, her mother, Kris Jenner, didn’t let Kendall buy a truck, because they weren’t “ladylike.” Look at her now, sitting in the bed of a classic one, enjoying the sunset.
