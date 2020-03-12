Ken Miles’ 1965 Shelby GT350R Flying Mustang to Sell for Millions in May

Back in February 1965, the Shelby Mustang name made its grand entrance as it showed for the first time on the starting grid of a sanctioned race at Valley Raceway. Piloted by legendary driver Ken Miles, the GT350R became in no time the first Shelby Mustang to not only race, but also score a win in an official competition.
The GT350R earned the Flying Mustang nickname because in his insane chase for the win, Miles managed to get it airborne for a brief moment. The moment when the car’s four wheels were separated from the tarmac by a few inches of thin air became one of the most memorable ones in Mustang racing.
The exact same GT350R that entered the history books is now part of a large collection of cars owned by an enthusiast named John Atzbach. The Mustang, together with a number of other cars from this collection (12 in total), will go under the hammer in May at the Mecum Indiana State Fairgrounds auction in Indianapolis.
The announcement was made by Mecum during the Glendale auction currently underway in Arizona, and it is of extreme importance for enthusiasts. For Mecum and the seller, the GT350R should become a record-breaker.
In the history of Mecum auctions, two other Mustangs hold the record for highest-priced such car ever sold: the 1967 Shelby Super Snake that went for $2.2 million in 2019, and the Bullitt Mustang that snatched $3.74 million earlier this year. Mecum plans to top both or either of these records with this Shelby.
Among the other Atzbach cars on the block for the event are the only production factory supercharged 1965 GT350, the first production 1966 GT350, the first 1966 GT350 convertible and the final 1970 Shelby GT350. The list ends with a 289 Cobra and two Lamborghinis.
More details about the collection can be found at this link.
