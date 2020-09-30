Ken Block's Gymkhana Nine Ford Focus RSRX Can Be Yours for Some Backyard Tricks

It’s been quite some time since professional driver Ken Block first hypnotized the world with his incredible car stunts/racing/gimmicks. Gymkhana is how his exploits have come to be known – there’s a series now, and each and every episode spectacular in its own way.
Back in 2016, Block pulled the Gymkhana Nine stunt. Aptly called Raw Industrial Playground, it saw the driver twist and turn a prepped Ford Focus RSRX on a challenging course as a means to promote the sports, his skills, and the then hot Forza Horizon 3 video game.
Since its launch, the video collected some 45.5 million views, so when hearing the star car of the run is going to sell, we knew you probably want to know more about it.
That’s right, Ken Block’s Gymkhana Nine Ford Focus RSRX is for sale. It is part of the Barrett-Jackson 2020 Fall Auction, and it will cross the block on October 22, with the money raised by selling it going to Team Rubicon, a non-profit set up to help the survivors natural disasters – most recently, those of Hurricane Laura which hit the U.S. back in August.
Not that you don’t already know what this special Focus is all about, but here’s a quick recap of what the winner of the bidding will get: a body modified by Ford Performance and M-Sport, a 2.0-liter 4-cylinder engine under the hood, tweaked by the same specialists to deliver 600 hp, and a seam-welded and reinforced chassis supported by a Reiger suspension.
Inside there are FIA-spec roll cage, Recaro seats, and an M-Sport multi-function bespoke steering wheel, with Cosworth engine management and data logging.
The Focus will not be the only car to sell for charity during the auction. It is part of a select group of machines that also includes a 2019 Ford F-350 Lariat designed by Truck Hero, and a Corvette C8 with just 2 miles on it.
You can watch the Block and Focus adventures in Gymkhana Nine in the video attached below.
Since its launch, the video collected some 45.5 million views, so when hearing the star car of the run is going to sell, we knew you probably want to know more about it.
That’s right, Ken Block’s Gymkhana Nine Ford Focus RSRX is for sale. It is part of the Barrett-Jackson 2020 Fall Auction, and it will cross the block on October 22, with the money raised by selling it going to Team Rubicon, a non-profit set up to help the survivors natural disasters – most recently, those of Hurricane Laura which hit the U.S. back in August.
Not that you don’t already know what this special Focus is all about, but here’s a quick recap of what the winner of the bidding will get: a body modified by Ford Performance and M-Sport, a 2.0-liter 4-cylinder engine under the hood, tweaked by the same specialists to deliver 600 hp, and a seam-welded and reinforced chassis supported by a Reiger suspension.
Inside there are FIA-spec roll cage, Recaro seats, and an M-Sport multi-function bespoke steering wheel, with Cosworth engine management and data logging.
The Focus will not be the only car to sell for charity during the auction. It is part of a select group of machines that also includes a 2019 Ford F-350 Lariat designed by Truck Hero, and a Corvette C8 with just 2 miles on it.
You can watch the Block and Focus adventures in Gymkhana Nine in the video attached below.