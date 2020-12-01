Ken Block Finally Finds Worthy Drag Race Opponent, Almost Looses to 8-Second RS3

Here's an almost evenly-matched drag race featured in an episode of Hoonicorn vs. the World, finally. Many fans have asked for a purpose-built drag car to be brought forth to do battle against Ken Block's Ford Mustang, and the producers over at Hoonigan Racing have listened and delivered.
The numbers do look pretty impressive from the very beginning, and going into the video, you could genuinely consider putting your money on the Audi. Both cars feature all-wheel drive, and both of them weigh roughly 3,000 lbs (1,360 kg).
While the Mustang makes use of a twin-turbo V8, the German-built Audi utilises an inline five-cylinder engine force fed by a rather big ball bearing turbo (72 mm). In a battle of numbers, the Ford comes out on top, with 1,400 horsepower, as the RS3 has to do with "just" 1,100 horsepower.
Taking a further look at the drivetrain, Ken Block is using a sequential six-speed gearbox, while Hank from Iroz Motorsport is running a seven-speed dual-clutch DQ500. And while we know that the Hoonicorn is certainly fast, we have to keep in mind that the Audi is a purposely-built drag car, capable of doing 8-second quarter-mile (402-meter) runs!
As they probably expected this to be a close one, they decided for a best two-out-of-three format, with the finish line set 1,500 ft away (457 meters). Ken Block managed to get a better start for the first run, and while the Audi did do an impressive job at keeping up, the Hoonicorn made it first across the line.
For the second run, same story, Mr. Block manages to get a slight advantage over the first few feet, but then the unexpected happens as Hank seemingly teleports himself in front and evens the score.
There are quite a few people watching the race from the side, and everyone is obviously shocked and excited for the third and final run. But this time the Hoonicorn wins the race by a few car lengths, thus getting the best two out of three runs. Will Ken Block ever be beaten at this game? Is Rob Dahm our only hope?
While the Mustang makes use of a twin-turbo V8, the German-built Audi utilises an inline five-cylinder engine force fed by a rather big ball bearing turbo (72 mm). In a battle of numbers, the Ford comes out on top, with 1,400 horsepower, as the RS3 has to do with "just" 1,100 horsepower.
Taking a further look at the drivetrain, Ken Block is using a sequential six-speed gearbox, while Hank from Iroz Motorsport is running a seven-speed dual-clutch DQ500. And while we know that the Hoonicorn is certainly fast, we have to keep in mind that the Audi is a purposely-built drag car, capable of doing 8-second quarter-mile (402-meter) runs!
As they probably expected this to be a close one, they decided for a best two-out-of-three format, with the finish line set 1,500 ft away (457 meters). Ken Block managed to get a better start for the first run, and while the Audi did do an impressive job at keeping up, the Hoonicorn made it first across the line.
For the second run, same story, Mr. Block manages to get a slight advantage over the first few feet, but then the unexpected happens as Hank seemingly teleports himself in front and evens the score.
There are quite a few people watching the race from the side, and everyone is obviously shocked and excited for the third and final run. But this time the Hoonicorn wins the race by a few car lengths, thus getting the best two out of three runs. Will Ken Block ever be beaten at this game? Is Rob Dahm our only hope?