Kelley Blue Book Names Best Used Hybrids and EVs Under $20,000, Prius Tops List

Hybrids, plug-in hybrids, and electric vehicles are gaining popularity across most markets, and the US is no exception. The second quarter of 2021 brought record sales for electrified vehicles in the US, but not everyone can afford a new electrified car, so Kelley Blue Book has made two lists of the best used hybrids and EVs under $20,000, and under $15,000.
The two lists were made with reliability and fuel economy in mind, and the prices referred there are based on Kelley Blue Book Fair Purchase Price, which might mean that you might not get the best possible example of each model at the price cap, but you know what to look for if you are interested in an economical alternative-power vehicle.
Let's start with the list of Kelley Blue Book's 10 Best Used Hybrids and EVs for under $20,000 in 2021. On tenth place, you have the 2019 Kia Niro Hybrid. It gets a combined 49 mpg (4.8 l/100 km), and its fuel tank is large enough to allow 583 miles (938 km) of range on a single fill-up.
Ninth place goes to the 2017 Chevrolet Volt, which allows for a total range of 420 miles (676 km) (no pun intended) and can provide a combined fuel economy of 106 MPGe (2.2 l/100 km) for the first 53 miles (85 km), while the next 367 miles (590 km) will get a combined average of 42 mpg (5.6 l/100 km).
In eight place we have the 2018 Nissan Leaf, an EV with a total range of 151 miles (243 km) and a combined consumption of 112 MPGe (2.1 k/100 km). Another electric vehicle, the 2017 Chevrolet Bolt EV, comes in seventh place with a total range of 238 miles (383 km) and a fuel economy of 119 MPGe (1.97 k.100 km).
The only premium car on KBB's under $20,000 best used hybrid vehicle list in 2021 is the 2015 Lexus ES 300h. It gets a total range of 688 miles (1,107 km), and its fuel economy is of 40 mpg (5.9 l/100 km) combined, which made Kelley Blue Book place it in sixth place.
The top five finishers is the 2015 Honda Accord Hybrid, which has a total range of 602 miles (969 km) and a combined fuel economy of 47 mpg (5 l/100 km). The oldest and the largest vehicle on this list sits in fourth place, in the form of the 2013 Toyota Highlander Hybrid.
While the 2013 Highlander Hybrid is the biggest and only off-road capable model on the list, it gets a combined fuel economy of 28 mpg (8.4 l/100 km), along with a total range estimated at 482 miles (775.7 km).
The top three models on the list are all made by Toyota, as follows. The 2016 RAV4 Hybrid got third place with 32 mpg (7.3 l/100 km) combined and 474 miles (763 km) of range. The MY2017 Camry Hybrid came second with a range of 680 miles (1,095 km) and 40 mpg (5.9 l/100 km) combined. According to Kelly Blue Book, the best used hybrid vehicle under $20,000 is the 2017 Toyota Prius, which had an estimated total range of 588 miles (946 km) and a fuel economy of 52 mpg (4.5 l/100 km) combined.
Let us move on to the best used hybrids and EVs under $15,000 for 2021 according to the Kelley Blue Book. The 2016 VW Jetta Hybrid gets tenth place with 44 mpg (5.3 l/100 km) combined. The 2016 Ford Fusion sits comfortably in ninth place, while the 2017 Toyota Prius C gets eight place.
The 2015 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid and its combined 37 mpg (6.4 l/100 km) get seventh place, just under the 2014 Kia Optima Hybrid, also with 37 mpg (6.4 l/100 km) combined. Fifth place goes to the 2017 Nissan Leaf, with a total range of 107 miles (172 km) and combined 112 MPGe (2.1 l/100 km). Chevrolet's 2015 Volt gets fourth place in KBB's list, while the 2015 Honda Civic Hybrid manages to slot in at third place.
Two Toyota models also manage to top this list, in the form of the 2014 Toyota Camry Hybrid for second place, with a combined rating of 40 mpg (5.9 l/100 km) and a total range of 680 miles (1,094 km), and a 2015 Toyota Prius in first place, with a total range of 571 miles (919 km) and a combined fuel economy of 48 mpg (4.9 l/100 km).
So, according to Kelley Blue Book, if you are in the market for a used hybrid car in the US, and your budget does not go further than $20,000, your best bet is a Toyota Prius. The same goes even if you do not want to spend more than $15,000 for your next car, and you want it to be a hybrid.
Please remember to get a thorough inspection at a certified dealer if you are determined to buy a used car, especially if it is a hybrid. While individual battery cells can be replaced individually or in banks at a specialized workshop, it will prove costly, so it is wise to get a car without issues with its hybrid drivetrain.
Let's start with the list of Kelley Blue Book's 10 Best Used Hybrids and EVs for under $20,000 in 2021. On tenth place, you have the 2019 Kia Niro Hybrid. It gets a combined 49 mpg (4.8 l/100 km), and its fuel tank is large enough to allow 583 miles (938 km) of range on a single fill-up.
Ninth place goes to the 2017 Chevrolet Volt, which allows for a total range of 420 miles (676 km) (no pun intended) and can provide a combined fuel economy of 106 MPGe (2.2 l/100 km) for the first 53 miles (85 km), while the next 367 miles (590 km) will get a combined average of 42 mpg (5.6 l/100 km).
In eight place we have the 2018 Nissan Leaf, an EV with a total range of 151 miles (243 km) and a combined consumption of 112 MPGe (2.1 k/100 km). Another electric vehicle, the 2017 Chevrolet Bolt EV, comes in seventh place with a total range of 238 miles (383 km) and a fuel economy of 119 MPGe (1.97 k.100 km).
The only premium car on KBB's under $20,000 best used hybrid vehicle list in 2021 is the 2015 Lexus ES 300h. It gets a total range of 688 miles (1,107 km), and its fuel economy is of 40 mpg (5.9 l/100 km) combined, which made Kelley Blue Book place it in sixth place.
The top five finishers is the 2015 Honda Accord Hybrid, which has a total range of 602 miles (969 km) and a combined fuel economy of 47 mpg (5 l/100 km). The oldest and the largest vehicle on this list sits in fourth place, in the form of the 2013 Toyota Highlander Hybrid.
While the 2013 Highlander Hybrid is the biggest and only off-road capable model on the list, it gets a combined fuel economy of 28 mpg (8.4 l/100 km), along with a total range estimated at 482 miles (775.7 km).
The top three models on the list are all made by Toyota, as follows. The 2016 RAV4 Hybrid got third place with 32 mpg (7.3 l/100 km) combined and 474 miles (763 km) of range. The MY2017 Camry Hybrid came second with a range of 680 miles (1,095 km) and 40 mpg (5.9 l/100 km) combined. According to Kelly Blue Book, the best used hybrid vehicle under $20,000 is the 2017 Toyota Prius, which had an estimated total range of 588 miles (946 km) and a fuel economy of 52 mpg (4.5 l/100 km) combined.
Let us move on to the best used hybrids and EVs under $15,000 for 2021 according to the Kelley Blue Book. The 2016 VW Jetta Hybrid gets tenth place with 44 mpg (5.3 l/100 km) combined. The 2016 Ford Fusion sits comfortably in ninth place, while the 2017 Toyota Prius C gets eight place.
The 2015 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid and its combined 37 mpg (6.4 l/100 km) get seventh place, just under the 2014 Kia Optima Hybrid, also with 37 mpg (6.4 l/100 km) combined. Fifth place goes to the 2017 Nissan Leaf, with a total range of 107 miles (172 km) and combined 112 MPGe (2.1 l/100 km). Chevrolet's 2015 Volt gets fourth place in KBB's list, while the 2015 Honda Civic Hybrid manages to slot in at third place.
Two Toyota models also manage to top this list, in the form of the 2014 Toyota Camry Hybrid for second place, with a combined rating of 40 mpg (5.9 l/100 km) and a total range of 680 miles (1,094 km), and a 2015 Toyota Prius in first place, with a total range of 571 miles (919 km) and a combined fuel economy of 48 mpg (4.9 l/100 km).
So, according to Kelley Blue Book, if you are in the market for a used hybrid car in the US, and your budget does not go further than $20,000, your best bet is a Toyota Prius. The same goes even if you do not want to spend more than $15,000 for your next car, and you want it to be a hybrid.
Please remember to get a thorough inspection at a certified dealer if you are determined to buy a used car, especially if it is a hybrid. While individual battery cells can be replaced individually or in banks at a specialized workshop, it will prove costly, so it is wise to get a car without issues with its hybrid drivetrain.