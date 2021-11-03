Keith Urban Unveils Restored One-of-a-Kind 1969 Ford Mustang, Looks Incredible

Thanks to Jay Leno, Keith Urban got in touch with the right people who would give a full makeover to his 1969 Ford Mustang, which he received years ago from his famous wife, actress Nicole Kidman. He revealed the result at the Ford press conference at SEMA 2021.
Cars make great anniversary gifts, as Keith Urban revealed to the crowd at SEMA 2021. But the country singer revealed that his 1969 Ford Mustang, that he got as a present for his second anniversary with Nicole Kidman, has spent more time in the garage than on the road. He had an unsuccessful restoration prior to this, and he wasn't happy.
He even went on to explain that his wife went through all the trouble to actually put a bow on it when she gave him the car, and Urban admitted: “I’ve never seen a bow on a car before.”
The country singer surely loved the gift, and it was even featured in his “Sweet Thing” music video, but, unfortunately, he didn’t get to drive it much.
But after meeting with Jay Leno, he handed over the keys to the Ford team for a full restoration. Of course, he had a lot of say in it, including the color paint. Revealing that it was initially black, he wanted something more peculiar, and so he did what anyone else would – Google it. After searching for the “darkest blue color,” he came across a blue inspired by the Mariana Trench. The result is amazing: the new paint shifts from black to purple and blue, depending on the light.
Of course, Keith knew he was in for a treat, but he didn’t get to see the result beforehand. He witnessed it on Tuesday, November 2, at the same time as the rest of the crowd present at SEMA, in Las Vegas. He was excited with the cleaned-up result and got behind the wheel to start it up. The Mustang engine roared with excitement, in its iconic, classic sound.
This 1969 Mustang comes with a 5.0-liter Coyote engine, a ROUSH supercharger, and long-tube headers, all of them bringing it to a total of approximately 700 horsepower. The power unit was mated to a new 10-speed automated transmission.
It also got new wheels and brakes, getting six-piston disc brakes at the front, and inboard four-piston disc brakes at the rear. In partnership with Ford, Forgeline designed custom wheels inspired by the 2021 Mach 1, sitting on 27” Michelin tires for extra grip. A new suspension and Bilstein adjustable dampers are also on the menu.
When it comes to the interior, they changed just about everything, from heating and a/c system to sound insulation and seats, showing now a dark theme.
The 1969 Mustang didn’t look bad before, from the look in Keith Urban’s music video, but why wouldn’t you get an update from Ford itself? He certainly wouldn’t mind owning a one-of-a-kind classic that looks like a piece of art.
