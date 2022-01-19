Keeping Up With Stellantis – What You Need to Know About Its First Year as a Company

Stellantis is celebrating one year since it exists as a company, and its representatives have revealed the highlight of their first year of business. The conglomerate has industrial operations in nearly 30 countries, and it sells vehicles in more than 130 markets.
The conglomerate has announced it made plans to invest over EUR 30 billion through 2025, which will go towards electrification and software strategies for the 14 brands in its portfolio, as well as its two mobility brands. The latter are part of Stellantis' strategy of becoming a sustainable mobility tech company, which is something that many legacy automakers stated last year.
Through 2021, Stellantis launched more than ten new products across its range of brands. Some of them were electric, while others were electrified, and there are even platform links between them. The explanation for the latter is simple, as Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and the PSA Group were already collaborating on some vehicles before merging to form Stellantis.
Back on January 19, 2021, when Stellantis became a thing, the conglomerate was the world's fourth-largest manufacturer by volume and the world's third-largest by revenue.
Both parties got advantages out of the deal, and the company is equally owned by FCA and PSA shareholders. Moreover, the French at PSA will have a shot at selling their platforms in the U.S., while FCA will get access to electrified and electric platforms.
The company already has 33 electrified vehicles available today but wants to launch eight more in the next 18 months (about 1 and a half years), and already has partnerships with multiple companies that build battery cells and fuel cells. In late 2021, Stellantis signed a deal with Amazon, which came after already having deals in place with Foxconn, Waymo, and even BMW.
As Stellantis notes, the conglomerate is set to reveal a long-term strategic plan that will be unveiled on March 1, 2022. The latter is expected to involve details about its sustainable mobility brands, as well as the timetable for new product launches for some marques in the portfolio.
