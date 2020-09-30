Kawasaki Z1000 Mutates at The Hands of Cowboy’s Choppers

How “World’s First Porsche” Type 64 Almost Became World’s Most Expensive

Now, if you’re loving this stunning work of aftermarket art as much as I am, then you may want to consider paying Cowboy’s Choppers a visit on their Several years ago, an ambitious motorcycle enthusiast named Alex Gao founded Cowboy’s Choppers in Taipei, Taiwan. Initially, his firm was focused exclusively on chopper-based creations (hence its name), but their portfolio gradually expanded to encompass just about any type of two-wheeled machines. Today, they pride themselves with an endless selection of mechanical masterpieces that’ll have riders completely lost for words.Long story short, Gao’s moto wizard crew isn’t messing around, alright? Thanks to their remarkable abilities and sheer commitment, these folks never failed to delight even the most pretentious petrolheads out there. In the past, we’ve explored the workshop’s accomplishments on their brutal 2009 Ducati Hypermotard 1100 – a rugged, yet truly ravishing piece of machinery.I’ll tell you what, let’s take a minute to examine another fascinating feat from these talented folks. This time around, we’ll be looking at what they’ve managed to achieve on a 2003 model in Kawasaki ’s Z1000 family. One thing’s for sure, this bad boy does a neat job at being a testament to CC’s outstanding level of top-grade craftmanship.To be frank, the donor for their project is one hell of a beast straight off the production line. The ‘03 Z1000 is put in motion by a monstrousinline-four powerplant, with four valves per cylinder and a generous compression ratio of 11.2:1. This nasty piece of liquid-cooled machinery prides itself with an astronomical displacement of 953cc.At 10,000 rpm, it is perfectly capable of delivering as much as 127 hp, joined by an unforgiving torque output of 71 pound-feet (96 Nm) at around 8,000 revs. A six-speed gearbox allows the engine’s fiendish power to reach the rear wheel by means of a chain final drive. Ultimately, this state of affairs leads to a respectable 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) acceleration time of approximately three seconds, while Z1000’s top speed is rated at no less than 158 mph (255 kph).Up front, the entire structure rests on fully-adjustable 41 mm (1.61 inches) cartridge forks, coupled with a Uni-Trak unit on the opposite end. Stopping power is taken care of by dual semi-floating 300 mm (11.8 inches) brake discs and four-piston calipers at the front, accompanied by a single 220 mm (8.66 inches) rotor and a one-piston caliper at the rear.As to CC’s unique Z1000-based marvel, the customization process kicked off with the removal of any factory bodywork. After tweaking the bike’s bone line to level things out, the Taiwanese surgeons went about crafting a one-off fuel tank from scratch, inspired by a Norton Commando modules design.Next, they fabricated a new loop-style subframe to match the desired aesthetic. It supports a meticulously hand-shaped tail section that keeps thing looking classy. Additionally, a pair of clip-on handlebars and rear-mounted foot pegs were also added.As soon as these items were installed, CC tackled a selection of performance upgrades. Z1000’s front suspension received an extensive overhaul, while the rear component was altogether removed to make room for a TTX monoshock from Ohlins’ catalogue.The brakes were honored with several Brembo parts that’ll handle stopping power without breaking a sweat. Furthermore, the wheels are now hugged firmly by high-performance Dunlop rubber. Last but not least, a delicious Jama four-into-two-into-four titanium exhaust system enables the 953cc colossus to breathe with ease.Now, if you’re loving this stunning work of aftermarket art as much as I am, then you may want to consider paying Cowboy’s Choppers a visit on their Instagram and Facebook profiles for some more drool-worthy delight!