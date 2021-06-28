Kawasaki GPZ900R Ninja Went From Weary to Eerie After a Custom Transformation

Vintage Endurance Racing Vibes Make Their Presence Felt on This Honda CBR600RR

We’ve nothing but love and respect for the author behind this sensational undertaking. 8 photos



To be honest with you, we can’t seem to get enough of this fellow’s two-wheeled artwork, so the urge to feature yet another one of his ventures was simply irresistible. This time around, the project in question began with a stock 1984 MY GPZ900R Ninja from Kawasaki’s lineup. Its liquid-cooled 908cc inline-four mill boasts four valves per cylinder and a solid compression ratio of 11.0:1.



At optimal rpm, the engine will feed a whopping 115 hp and 63 pound-feet (85 Nm) of twist to a six-speed gearbox, which routes the oomph to a chain final drive. Upon reaching the rear wheel, this whole shebang translates to a generous top speed of 154 mph (248 kph). Right, let’s cut to the chase and inspect how the solo mastermind over at



In the powertrain department, a few more ponies extracted thanks to a Dynojet module and an aftermarket four-into-one exhaust system adorned with an SC Project muffler. After installing a Ducati quick-action throttle kit, Chris turned his attention to GPZ’s bodywork. As such, the standard outfit was deleted in its entirety to make room for a Honda CB750F’s repurposed gas tank, a retro-style front fairing and a bolt-on subframe.



The latter – which rests on a Ducati Scrambler's monoshock – is tasked with supporting a cross-stitched Alcantara saddle and one tiny LED taillight. At the front end, the original forks were lowered to make the rider's posture a little more aggressive, while the cockpit received Hookie Co. grips and a selection of Motogadget goodies, including bar-end blinkers and a digital speedometer. Finally, we spot a pair of three-spoke magnesium wheels, whose rims are embraced firmly by Shinko rubber.