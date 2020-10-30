Kawasaki ER6N Takes A Sip of Studio Motor’s Custom Cocktail

Urraco Turned 50 This Autumn, a Lamborghini That Shouldn't Be Forgotten

Oh, and would you look at that tasty retro livery? 7 photos DOHC parallel-twin behemoth that prides itself with a generous compression ratio of 11.3:1. The engine houses four valves per cylinder head and a sold displacement of 649cc. At approximately 8,500 revs, this nasty piece of Japanese machinery is fully capable of delivering up to 72 hp.



On the other hand, no less than 48 pound-feet (66 Nm) of brutal twisting force will be generated at around 7,000 revs. This sheer power travels to a chain final drive via a six-speed transmission. Suspension duties are handled by 41 mm (1.61 inches) telescopic forks at the front and a single fully-adjustable shock absorber at the rear. Stopping power is taken care of by dual 300 mm (11.81 inches) discs and two-piston calipers up front, along with a 220 mm (8.66 inches) brake rotor and a one-piston caliper on the opposite end.



When one such creature landed on



The crew kicked things off by removing ER6N’s standard bodywork items and fabricating a neat custom subframe to accommodate a fresh tail section. This setup is supported by a bespoke alloy swingarm and dual shock absorbers from Ohlins. At the front, the bike’s suspension was blessed with a ZX1000’s inverted forks, while the stock hoops were removed to make way for 18-inch aftermarket counterparts.



Furthermore, the brakes received a selection of tasty Brembo components for improved stopping power. Studio Motor also crafted a new fuel tank and a pair of groovy side panels to achieve the aesthetic they were after. Last but not least, the team installed a one-off two-into-two exhaust system, as well as clip-on handlebars and rear-mounted foot pegs.



