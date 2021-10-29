Katech 416 Stroker LS3-Swapped Subaru BRZ Makes Corvettes Tremble With Fear

3 Bombshell: 2022 Subaru WRX Sportwagon Confirmed for Australia, No Word on the U.S.

Redesigned for the 2022 model year on the same platform as the original, the new BRZ cranks out 228 horsepower and 184 pound-feet (249 Nm) of torque at 6,400 revolutions per minute. Those are pretty good numbers for a relatively lightweight sports car, but a bone-stock BRZ doesn’t hold a candle to the LS3-powered monster in the featured video. 9 photos



Currently for sale for a cool $70,000 according to The Smoking Tire’s Zack Klapman, this bruiser marries the Katech 416 motor to a MoTeC M130. It may be one of the more expensive ECUs available to purchase right now in the U.S., but it’s also one of the most versatile engine control units out there because it can handle a dual drive-by-wire quad-cam boosted powertrain.



The 6.8-liter mill in the



A three-stage dry sump from Dailey Engineering, surge tank from Radium, double-adjustable dampers with external reservoirs from Motion Control Suspension, Vorshlag headers, Sparco QRT carbon buckets, Brembo GTS brakes, and a TC Design half cage pretty much sum up this neat BRZ.



Oh, and by the way, the owner is selling this car because he just bought a house and his priorities have changed after seven years of ownership.



