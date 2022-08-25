Kate Upton's New Tesla Model X Sports a Satin Ghost Pearl Wrap

While Kate Upton doesn't seem to be your typical car girl, there is a brand out there that holds a special place for her: Tesla. And she seemingly bought a new Model X which received a Satin Ghost Flip Pearl wrap.
Kate Upton, model and aspiring actress, is not one to usually flaunt her wealth in front of her 6.3 million followers. Although she has a net worth of $20 million, her social media includes pictures of her shoots or holidays in exotic places. She married American professional baseball pitcher Justin Verlander in 2017, with whom she shares a daughter, Genevieve.
But it looks like Kate Upton recently splashed on a new Tesla Model X and worked with automotive customization shop Extreme Offroad & Performance to give it a little more personality with a new wrap. The shop’s official Instagram account revealed the project, sharing that the EV received a “full body 3M Satin Ghost Flip Pearl Wrap,” making it look smooth and elegant. The customization shop didn’t share a look at the interior, unfortunately.
Tesla introduced the mid-size crossover in 2015. The model is currently available in two versions, although it’s unclear which of them Upton went for. There’s an entry-level Model X Long Range, powered by two electric motors and an all-wheel drive setup.
The more powerful version is the Model X Plaid, which comes with three electric motors and delivers 1,020 horsepower (1,034 ps). The EV manufacturer claims it’s able to hit 60 mph (97 kph ) from zero in just 2.5 seconds and has a top speed of 163 mph (262 kph). Thanks to a 100-kWh battery, the Model X Plaid has an estimated range of 311 mi (500 km).
The actress is a dedicated fan of Tesla and has previously had a 2016 Tesla Model S, which you can see in our gallery. The EV had the same white exterior (minus the glam wrap) as she shared a picture of it while charging. She said, back in 2016, that “it’s SO awesome” with the hashtag, “#ilovethiscar”. She also owns a Ferrari California T, which she customized herself.
